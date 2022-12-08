Fake Roman ‘gladiators’ arrested for aggressive tourist trap

Men dressed as Roman gladiators and centurions were charged with extorting money from unsuspecting tourists. Photo / 123rf

Men dressed as Roman gladiators and centurions were charged with extorting money from unsuspecting tourists. Photo / 123rf

Tourists are typically the troublemakers in Italy but it’s locals at the centre of a recent series of crimes outside the Colosseum.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of tricking tourists out of hundreds of dollars by dressing up as gladiators and centurions, proposing photos with tourists then demanding payment.

News of the scam was shared on Facebook by Rome’s Polizia di Stato police force. In the post, the police said they received a “number of complaints from foreign tourists who had had up to 500 euros extorted from them” during August and September.

“The modus operandi was identical,” the post stated. Men would wear gladiator or centurion costumes, invite tourists to take an “imperial selfie” outside the Colosseum then demand payment.

If a victim refused, the men resorted to “violence and threats”.

According to one Italian tourist, when he refused to hand over 40 euros for a photo, two of the men threatened to beat him up before demanding 150 euros, which he eventually handed over.

A tourist from Ireland tried to avoid paying by saying they had no money, said police. However, the group accompanied them to the nearest ATM where they were forced to take out 250 euros and give ti to the group immediately.

Police were able to identify the three individuals with help from Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office. One is being held in custody whilst the other two have been put on house arrest.

All are considered innocent until proven guilty, the post by Questura di Roma (Rome police headquarters) concluded.

This is not the first time tourists have been tricked by fake gladiators and centurions, who often pose for photos then force people to pay. Little do many visitors know, it is illegal to make tourists pay for taking their own photos.

In January this year, two Romans had their costumes confisated and were fined 13500 euroes after being caught tourists for a photo.