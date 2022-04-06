Waiheke's One-o-One cabins have everything you need for a weekend getaway or a weekday workcation. Photo / Supplied

Stephanie Holmes ditches WFH (working from home) and tries out WFW (working from Waiheke) at One-o-One Cabins in Oneroa.



Location: On Oceanview Rd, just up the road from Matiatia Ferry Terminal. Catch the bus and get out at Waiheke Library or, if you're not too laden with luggage, you can walk there from the ferry in 10 minutes. It's another five minutes walk to the village shops, and 10 minutes to the beach.

Style: Scandinavian-style cabin, nestled in NZ native bush.

Price: From $195 per night.

Perfect for: A workcation or weekend getaway.

First impressions: One of four cabins on-site, it's a small but well-proportioned space with modern, stylish decor. A colourful circular painting of a tūī and native flowers by Kiwi artist Flox hangs over the bed as a beautiful focus point for the cabin. Self-check-in was easy - I'd booked through Airbnb and, via the app, had been provided with a code for the lock-box outside the door. Do note that the cabins are reached by a steep flight of steps and sloping ramp - Cabin One is closest to the driveway, so request to stay there if you want to limit the amount of climbing you have to do to get to and from your room.

Flox paintings provide a colourful focal point in the cabins at Waiheke's One-o-One. Photo / Supplied

Rooms: A combined bedroom/lounge/office space gives you all you need for a comfortable stay. There's a well-equipped kitchenette, set back from the bedroom, with double induction hob, microwave and fridge. A wrap-around deck has two chairs and two hanging hammock seats and gets plenty of morning sunshine. The desk was great for me - I was on "workcation", working from the cabin during the day, enjoying Waiheke's beaches, cafes and restaurants in the late summer evenings. If you haven't tried this before, I highly recommend it - the change of scenery was refreshing, and after productive workdays, I still had time to relax and explore each night.

Bathroom: Clean and bright, with powerful shower and delicious-smelling toileteries in generic, refillable bottles.

Bathrooms at Waiheke's One-o-One cabins are bright and spacious. Photo / Supplied

Food and drink: Basic tea and coffee-making supplies were provided. Other than that, you're on your own, but you're very close to The Island Grocer and the Four Square in Oneroa, or you can get the bus to Ostend to visit the Countdown supermarket. Or, support local hospitality businesses and make the most of the island's great restaurants and cafes.

Facilities: The free Wi-Fi was fast enough for me to do an uninterrupted full day's work, complete with image downloads and video calls with no buffering or delays. Car parking space is limited. E-bikes are available to hire for a fee. The TV has access to Netflix, TVNZ OnDemand and YouTube, as well as terrestrial channels. Luggage lockers are available to store your bags before/after check-in.

Family friendly: My cabin had a trundler bed under the queen bed, so you could comfortably have a family of three here.

Accessibility: Due to the aforementioned steps to reach each cabin, unfortunately, they're not suitable for wheelchair users or those with mobility issues.

Sustainability: Recycling is encouraged. No single use plastics provided.

Contact: airbnb.co.nz/rooms/46776481

