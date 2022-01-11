The pandemic has arguably boosted our thoughts and, more importantly, actions about responsible travel. Photo / 123rf

With 2022 international travel an ever-likely scenario, there are more and more ways to do so responsibly, writes Ewan McDonald

Let's not call it Runway Day but – unless disaster intervenes – many Kiwis will soon be making their way to the international departure gates for the first time since March 19, 2020.

How have those two years of not leaving home and seeing only this country influenced our thoughts and, more importantly, actions about travelling responsibly?

There are plenty of ways we can make the world a slightly better place when we re-enter it. Photo / 123rf

For Kiwis, ethically considerate holidays are more difficult than for many other people around the world. We live in a country where it's a three-hour flight just to drop in on the neighbours.

We can't take long-distance, high-speed electric trains to flit to Amsterdam or Rome to marvel at Van Goghs or the Sistine Chapel, and eyeballing digital renderings in the Vector Arena or Aotea Centre just ain't the same. Nor, sorry, is Kiwi-style gelato.

But there are plenty of ways we can make the world a slightly better place when we re-enter it. The best advice is that we give our visitors: the Tiaki Promise tiakinewzealand.com, the pledge to care for people and place.

Pre- those C-words – Covid-19, COP26 – most of us accepted that flying or sailing across the globe possibly wasn't the best way of keeping our planet healthy. Perhaps we kidded ourselves that small things would make a difference: decanting shampoos and shower gels into reusable bottles before leaving home rather than using or uplifting the motel toiletries; keeping the hotel towel or bed linen for a whole weekend; choosing suncream without little plastic balls that kill turtles and coral.

Previous small things that we believed would make a difference, such as keeping the hotel towel, no longer truly cut it. Photo / 123rf

Those things help but we need, ah, macro actions rather than oh, micro ones, and the new world resolutions start with picking a destination. Consider the pressures of over-tourism on too-popular places – think Barcelona, Venice, Dubrovnik and smaller, less-resourced attractions from Reyjakvik to Roy's Peak. Usually, as the saying goes, other options are available.

Choose a carrier committing to clearing up the atmosphere or ocean. Air New Zealand is recognised as a leader in researching zero-emissions aircraft, sustainable aviation fuel, operational efficiency and fleet renewal. For those favouring a holiday on the ocean wave, smaller ship or expedition-style cruises are a better option than mega-liners, for employment as well as environmental reasons.

Air New Zealand is recognised as a leader in researching zero-emissions aircraft, sustainable aviation fuel, operational efficiency and fleet renewal. Photo / Marty Melville

Remember, longer hops minimise emissions at takeoff and landing. Beware carbon offsets: the message is we can travel as normal if we fork out a few bucks to plant a tree. When emissions have been created, it's impossible to truly offset them.

Head to a hub – say, Paris, Frankfurt or Houston – and explore from the ground by train. Travel light: less luggage is easier on the planet as well as your wallet. Each extra kilo requires extra fuel.

Cloud storage is overtaking aviation as a source of greenhouse gas emissions. Using phones overseas normally increases cloud usage and storage – you take and share more photos. What about a real camera and old-school journal? Switch off apps to minimise downloads and charging.

Local accommodation and restaurants generally protect and preserve neighbourhoods and keep money within their region (is your Airbnb really someone's spare room or an entrepreneur's unlicenced hotel?). Same goes for souvenirs – look and buy artisan and culturally respectful.

Look for and buy artisan and culturally respectful souvenirs. Photo / 123rf

We shouldn't have to mention it in 2022 but … animals. Just don't do it.

James Thornton is CEO of Melbourne-based Intrepid Travel, the world's largest small-group adventure travel company, which focuses on responsible travel, including online or virtual experiences.

He understands the pent-up demand for travel but says it will be different from pre-pandemic holidays. "In 2022 I'll be spending more time travelling locally. At Intrepid Travel we have seen a surge in demand for domestic trips across all our markets.

"In the past year and a half, we've added close to 200 new tours around the world built specifically with domestic audiences in mind. While many of the offerings do provide the chance to see each destination's most beloved sites, each offers chances to celebrate the lesser-known places, communities and highlights that may not have been previously known or accessible to a local."

Thornton believes another after-effect will be more active adventures and spending more time outdoors. "Many travellers are opting for trips that allow them to soak in fresh air away from the crowds while also staying active and on their feet. Active trips are also some of the lowest carbon-output trip styles by exploring a destination on foot or bike versus motorised transportation."

Recent political and social movements, plus extreme weather events due to climate change, are driving a shift towards more sustainable and responsible travel.

"There are more options for travellers to have their adventures directly contribute to things like conservation, gender equality, indigenous culture preservation and more."

In 2022, find new travel things to experience together and make a positive impact. Photo / 123rf

Tourism NZ chief executive Rene de Monchy's resolutions are, naturally, closer to home. "I'll be thinking of ways my family and I can continue to support New Zealand's tourism industry and keep finding new things to experience together and make a positive impact.

"We've been seeing a shift towards consumers looking for transformative travel. After being cooped up and doing a lot of reflecting on what's important, we're seeing consumers looking for more meaningful and memorable travel experiences."

It's a chance, he says, for travellers to see things from a different perspective, connecting with culture and people.

At home or away, that's the Tiaki Promise.