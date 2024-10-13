READ MORE: Five things to do in Whistler in the summer

"The stunning landscapes of British Columbia are not to be missed," writes Jenni Mortimer. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Richmond

Starting our journey in Richmond - where Vancouver airport is located - it was instantly obvious the appeal of travelling this route by way of personal vehicle.

When an activity would pop into our brains - such as the Richmond Night Market and their oh-so-drool-worthy ramen doughnuts - we would simply pivot our plans. No need to change flights or notify anyone. We just parked the car and let the adventure take its course.

The markets themselves are a total must-visit when in the area with sushi hotdogs and candy-coated strawberry sticks luring in even the most amateur Instagrammer.

The infamous ramen doughnut. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Whistler

A short but scenic two-hour drive from Richmond, we made our way to Whistler with a coffee and pastry stop on the way.

We checked into the Fairmont Chateau Whistler - primely positioned at the base of the ski runs - and enjoyed an afternoon of art galleries and basking in the summer sun poolside.

The winter paradise that is Whistler truly transforms in summer with ski runs instead playing host to mountain bikers from all over the globe.

Highlights of the two days in Whistler were our own bike ride around the Lost Lakes and a five-star dining experience at Wild Blu – home to little neck clam linguine and the show-stopping warm chocolate fondant cake. The Peak 2 Peak Gondola is also a must-do, travelling between Whistler Mountain’s Roundhouse Lodge and Blackcomb Mountain’s Rendezvous Lodge giving epic views and a prime position for bear spotting.

Those looking for an evening activity with a mythical element can experience Vallea Lumina, a light show and short hike that has to be experienced to be fully understood.

Seeing Whistler by bike in summer is the best way to get around. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Cache Creek

During our three-hour journey to Cache Creek, we stopped at a small gold mining town, Lillooet where we went to Fort Berens winery and sampled their wines and local cider company Lillooet Cider Co. It made for the perfect stop-in for those needing a break in the road and there were also local juices and sodas for the driver.

The mountains and scenery on the way from Whistler to Cache Creek were some of the most beautiful I’ve ever seen and the beauty of the road trip meant we could stop to take photos or sample the local food offerings. We had some of the best Mexican I’ve ever had at the Desert Hills Taco Stand and Hungry Herbie’s burgers and milkshakes were the stuff of legends.

We then stretched our legs at the McAbee Fossil Beds - a heritage site that protects an Eocene Epoch fossil beds, following a punnet of berries for breakfast and the largest cinnamon bun I have ever seen, at Horsting’s Farm Market.

Fort Berens Winery. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Kamloops

Travelling around an hour in the van, we headed to the newly opened Tobiano Golf Course for lunch and enjoyed cocktails before chartering a boat at Bruker Marina and heading out on Kamloops Lake.

The next stop was BC Wildlife Park where the only spirit bear (a brown bear with white fur) lives in captivity alongside many other rescues who cannot be released into the wild for various health or behavioural reasons.

Then we did lunch at Monte Creek Winery, soaking in the truly breathtaking view before ending our trip and day at a Powwow – a celebration of Canadian Indigenous culture.

A Powwow brings people together to celebrate culture and honour the personal pride of First Nations as they share their culture and territory with the world. As someone with American Indian heritage, the experience was an emotional one and a feast for the senses, with drumming, dancing, colourful regalia, great food and a true show of First Nations unity.

Dancers enter the Kamloopa Powwow. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

The pros of the roadie

Being on the road meant that we could take the journey entirely at our own pace and that our journey started and finished where it best suited us and not where transport timetables dictated. A lot of the group - including myself - had to head home before making it the full way to the Canadian Rockies, but the journey truly lends itself to being whatever you want it to be.

Road-tripping this route means that families, friends and even tour groups can all see the sites they want to see and take in the beauty of British Columbia at their own pace.

The beauty of BC gives you four seasons in one day. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Checklist

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

GETTING THERE

Fly non-stop from Auckland to Vancouver with Air NZ in about 13 hours. Air Canada flies from Auckland to Vancouver via Sydney or Brisbane.

DETAILS

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald’s lifestyle and travel editor. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and previously worked as an education publication editor. She’s also mum to a 5-year-old son who she loves taking on adventures across the globe.