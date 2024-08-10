Here are 5 epic activities to try in Whistler when the sun is shining

Get on your bike

Sure, the best way to get around Whistler in winter is by skis, but in summer there’s no better way to see the sights and even get an adrenalin rush than on a bike. Most hotels have their own bike hire — I hired directly from the Fairmont, which also offered a guided tour — but you can also hire from several dedicated hire stores. Hiring a bike means it’s super-easy to jump on and head to dinner, sightsee, or just to get from A to B, with bike storage outside most venues.

I highly recommend starting your expedition with a ride around Lost Lake that links back around and finishes downtown by the Winter Olympics rings. Or if you are feeling confident, take the bike lift up Whistler Mountain Bike Park and check out the amazing trails and insane talents of BMX riders who flock to the city in summer.

Hire a bike and tour the sites of Whistler. Photo / Getty Images

Take an arts and culture tour

Audain Art Museum and The Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre are within 5 minutes of each other and both offer a different glimpse of Whistler’s history.

The Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre is where two First Nations peoples from the Whistler area — the Squamish Nation and the Lil’wat Nation — share their art, culture, and history with the local community. The centre includes exhibits, films and interactive displays that help educate on the past, present and future.

The Audain Art Museum is a permanent collection of nearly 200 works offering a visual journey through the history of art from coastal British Columbia. The largely donated collection contains one of the world’s finest exhibits of Northwest Coast First Nations masks. There is also a significant collection of work from Emily Carr that spans her career.

The Squamish Lil'Wat Cultural Centre In Whistler is the first centre dedicated to the culture and history of First Nations people in Canada. Photo / Getty Images

Hike Vallea Lumina

Vallea Lumina is rather hard to explain and one of those “you just have to do it” experiences. Set between Rainbow and Cougar mountains, Vallea Lumina is a magical night walk that’s truly out of this world. Put simply, it’s a multimedia night walk and light show through an enchanted forest that guides you through the story of two lost travellers. The trail is 1.5km long and includes several sections of stairs and slopes, with the entire journey taking 50-90 minutes. Be sure to pack a warm layer and head to the bar beforehand because as the walk can get very chilly, even in summer.

Vallea Lumina is one of those "you just have to do it" experiences when you visit Whistler. Photo / Vallea Lumina

Take a food tour

Something you don’t hear enough about in Whistler is just how good the food is. At the Fairmont, I tucked into the best salad I’ve ever had — BC stonefruit and burrata. For breakfast, I picked a delicious breakfast bowl at local hotspot Portobello and for an evening of bliss and indulgence, I headed to Wild Blue for Fanny Bay oysters with green chilli granita, little neck clam linguine and the best dessert I’ve ever had in their warm chocolate fondant cake. There wasn’t a single meal that didn’t hit the mark in this special town, with culinary masters flocking to the city to share their talents with tourists and residents alike.

But if there’s one spot you simply cannot miss, or are short on time, you cannot go wrong with booking into Wild Blue. The staff, atmosphere, cocktails and food will leave you utterly satisfied.

Whistler boasts a seriously good selection of cafes, bars, and restaurants, including Wild Blue, which serves up Pacific Northwest cuisine. Photo / Wild Blue

Peak 2 Peak Gondola

The Peak 2 Peak Gondola is a must-do when visiting Whistler, linking Whistler Mountain’s Roundhouse Lodge with Blackcomb Mountain’s Rendezvous Lodge. The views between the two are incredible and when you get to the top of the mountain you can enjoy a meal, spot the wildlife or access a hiking trail. The ride gives you a stunning 360-degree view of Whistler Village, mountain peaks, lakes, glaciers and forests, and the ride back down to Whistler town will provide you with a bird’s-eye view of the forest, where you might just spot some bears basking in the sunshine.

The Peak 2 Peak Gondola is a must-do Whistler experience. Photo / Supplied

Checklist

WHISTLER, CANADA

GETTING THERE

Fly non-stop from Auckland to Vancouver with Air NZ on a Star Alliance codeshare with Air Canada, taking about 13 hours. The drive time from Vancouver Airport to Whistler is about 2 hours.

DETAILS

destinationbc.ca

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald’s lifestyle and travel editor – audience. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and previously worked as an education publication editor. She is mum to a 5-year-old son who she loves taking on adventures across the globe.