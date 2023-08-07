What it's like on board the Ocean Vista, a new cruise ship that launched in May and sailed from Rome to visit Malta, Naples, Corsica and more on its inaugural voyage. Video / Stephanie Holmes

Cruise passengers endured an unexpected adventure when powerful winds snapped a vessel’s mooring lines, leaving it to drift out into the ocean.

Queen Mary 2 broke free from the dock in the port of Civitavecchia in Rome after strong winds pushed the boat, causing its mooring lines to snap on Friday, August 4.

Sustained winds of up to 39km/h and gusts of up to 58km/h were recorded around the time of the incident.

After the bow line snapped, the vessel drifted out to sea and dragged the gangways off the pier and into the ocean.

A cruise passenger named Carol Wade watched the events unfold from a nearby cruise ship called Norwegian Breakaway and shared photos on Twitter.

“First day of our cruise from Civitavecchia,” she wrote. “Drama as the #QueenMary2 broke away from its moorings and almost ran into our ship, the Norwegian Breakaway. 3 tugboats came to the rescue.”

First day of our cruise from Civitavecchia. Drama as the #QueenMary2 broke away from its moorings and almost ran into our ship, the Norwegian Breakaway. 3 tugboats came to the rescue.

Later, Wade posted a follow-up image, which showed the Queen Mary 2 being pulled back to the docks by a tug boat, while the gangways dangled from the side of the vessel.

The gangways are handown in the water from the #QueenMary2. They have guided her into a safer place now.

Guests on board the ship shared details about the situation on Cruise Critic, a popular cruise ship review site.

“Captain has just updated us, he couldn’t before as his top priority has been to secure and make this ship safe. By use of anchor and bow thrusters, he’s managed to bring the ship to the shore but the other side of the dock,” one passenger wrote.

The next step was to retrieve passengers who were still waiting to board the vessel and try to collect one of the gangways that fell into the sea.

“Everyone is safe and thanks to the Captain’s quick action there has been no casualties,” they added.

Another said things became “quite hairy at one point” when they drifted close to two other cruise ships but agreed that no one was hurt and no ships were damaged aside from the snapped ropes.

However, the weather was still a little wild on board.

“Currently sailing to Valencia in 9 on the Beaufort scale wind, so choppy doesn’t come close!!!” the person said, referencing the 12-point wind scale.

The vessel was inspected for any lasting damage on August 6, whilst in its next port in Valencia, Cruise Hive reported.

This isn’t the first time a large cruise ship has broken free and drifted into the great blue.

Just last month, the Norwegian Primia broke free from her moorings in Northern Europe. No injuries resulted.