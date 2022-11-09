Qatar bars to charge $154 for a beer during the World Cup

Sports fans will have to pay hundreds of dollars to enter sports bars in Doha during the 2022 World Cup. Photo / Unsplash

Sports fans hoping to watch the World Cup in Qatar may have to pay $464 to watch the World Cup in a hotel bar.

Champions Sports Bar in the Marriot Hotel in Doha is allegedly charging 1,000 riyals ($464) for a three-drink voucher, reported UK news company ‘i’. This voucher would allow fans to watch the semi-final and final World Cup match on the bar’s tv screens. This works out to $154 per drink, with a choice of Budweiser, Corona or a glass of house wine.

The drinks voucher will cost just 200 Qatari riyals (around $86) when a group game is playing on the screens.

This is the latest in a long line of high costs associated with visiting Qatar during the 2022 World Cup. Some sports fans have already shelled out thousands of dollars to stay in desert camps or have stayed in nearby countries after accommodation prices skyrocketed in Doha during the matches.

Sports bars are now jumping on the bandwagon and plan to enforce cover changes to get in and watch the major games on large flatscreen televisions.

Six other large sports bars in Doha planned to charge an entry fee that included drinks, i reported. Wandering in and purchasing a drink alongside other fans (something many consider to be a highlight of a major sporting tournament) will be prohibited.

Costs for entry ranged from $70 to $200 depending on the location.

Alcohol isn’t cheap to begin with. Qatar boasts some of the highest prices for alcohol in the world due to their “sin tax” implemented by authorities in an effort to dissuade the purchase and consumption of alcohol.

There will be free spaces fans can gather to watch the game. FIFA Fan Festival First is a dedicated fan zone in Al Bidda Park where up to 40,000 fans can attend each day to watch matches on screens as well as enjoy live music performances, activities and food.