Qantas provokes emotional response with Covid vaccination advert

A new Qantas ad promotes getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Video / Qantas

A tear-jerking advert for has been welling up some emotional responses with a vision of post-Pandemic travel.

Qantas advertising international flights to Australians at the moment sounds like the definition of cruelty. However, the 90-second video has been provoking "all the feels" for grounded passengers since it launched on Monday.

Across the Tasman our nearest neighbours are effectively banned from overseas travel, this hasn't stopped Qantas from launching an advert showing a vision of international travel that looks remarkably ordinary.

It's a less than subtle nudge by the airline to check your passport expiry date.

Qantas' wants Aussies to renew their passports. Photo / Screenshot

A passenger shares her travel plans with a nurse at a Covid vaccine clinic. A couple dig out a scrapped 'save the date' from their postponed wedding. There's even a hokey scene of digging up old souvenirs from a trip to Disneyland.

It's the schmaltz that Walt himself could have devised.

Qantas' Disneyesque schmalz. Photo / Screenshot

But somehow, after the last 18 months, it hits all the emotional buttons. Judging by the comments online it has reduced the stoic nation of hardboiled Mick Dundee types to tears.

The comment section is littered with personal stories, which could easily belong to those on screen.

"I miss my parents in Penang and my brother in HK so very very much. I cannot wait to see them," wrote one viewer.

"I dearly miss my kid in Dublin and this advert was simply hopeful," was another heartbreaking story.

Even the more snarky comments appear to have shed a tear.

"Never thought I'd see the day we would collectively be looking forward to eating bland food in small confined spaces."

I'm not crying. You're crying, Australia.

Qantas' vested interest in vaccines. Photo / Screenshot

The video has already racked up a quarter million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours.

With 2022 being touted as the year Aussie reopens, it's a vision that seems remarkably close.

Namechecking Singapore and London in the opening, these cities are high up on the Christmas wish list of Aussie travellers.

The only come down for the airline ad is buried in the video description.

"Vaccinations must only be taken on the advice of a medical practitioner. International travel is subject to Australian government travel restrictions." It hope to promote vaccine uptake as much as open up international borders.

70 per cent uptake could lead to thousands returning to jobs, say Qantas. Photo / Screenshot

Launched to coincide with the airline's own vaccination promotion, Qantas is tugging at heart and purse strings with a giveaway. Qantas hopes to incentivise uptake with a prize pool including a year's worth of free travel, fuel money and holidays.

On Monday Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said it was the airline's "biggest ever giveaway".

"The impact of the pandemic on the travel industry and our own Qantas Group team members means we have a clear vested interest in the success of the vaccine rollout," he said.

Showing an emotional cabin crew reunion in the advert, the past year has not been full of tears of joy. The pandemic has led to layoffs and reductions in staff for airlines, including Qantas.

A 70 per cent uptake of the vaccine would allow thousands of people return to work, Joyce told media on Monday.

"Now is the ideal time to say thank you to Australians for stepping up and protecting themselves and others," he said.