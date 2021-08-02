Qantas auctioning a pair of lie-flat business seats in airpoints auction

Dreaming of long-haul travel? This business-class seat auction could be for you. Photo / Supplied

Across the Tasman they have a very literal take on 'seat sale.'

Since Australia closed its borders and stopped international travel, long-haul flights may seem like a distant dream for Qantas business class customers.

However the Australian national carrier has just put a "priceless piece of Qantas memorabilia" up for auction to help travel-starved flyers sleep more soundly.

On Thursday, two business-class Airbus superjumbo seats will go to the highest bidder.

The listing for "a pair of pre-loved A380 Business Skybeds" is a must-have for aviation enthusiast. The same model as used on the recently retired Boeing 747, the electric reclining seats are sure to be the "hottest seats in the house," writes Qantas.

That being said, there are few drawbacks. Firstly is that bids will be made in Qantas airpoints, starting at 350,000 points (or around NZ$2500 depending on the rate) and the seats will not be delivered outside of Aussie.

Add to that the built-in screens don't work, there are a few cautions to would-be bidders.

Winning the bid is only half the battle. Delivery of the 235kg seat block comes with some complications.

The huge 1.5m cubed unit cannot be disassembled. So, bidders beware, you'll need a large set of doors.

"Qantas accepts no responsibility should the seats not fit anywhere in the delivery address."

And should you require any technical assistance, it will need a call out to the Qantas engineering team. "They're very complex pieces of equipment that require professional work."

Still, this is unlikely to dent their value when they go up for auction on Thursday 5 August at 10am NZST.

Should you not have space in your life (or house) for a pair of super-jumbo recliners, the seats are part of a much larger auction.

"Whilst travel remains the number one thing frequent flyers want to use their Qantas points on once borders open up, we know that many are keen to use some points on unique, big-ticket items," said Qantas loyalty programme CEO Olivia Wirth.

Qantas points auction: Perhaps these seats at Eichardt's Private Hotel in Queenstown could be more your thing? Photo / File

Other auction items include a Queenstown holiday, flying business-class with luxury suites at the Eichardt's Private Hotel with private catering and an outing on a private yacht. Bidding starts at 300,000 airpoints.

The points auctions are a semi-regular occurrence for Qantas but the prizes are one-of-a-kind.

Last September a drinks trolley from a retired 747 Jumbo Jet was snapped up for $1500.

"Points Auction gives members the chance to bid on special experiences and we expect these items to create a points bidding frenzy," says Wirth.