Chad was tracked down after finding the woman's TikTok video and commenting. Photo / 123rf

It can be tough handing your fur baby off to airport staff while you board the plane, unless they're accompanied by one certain baggage handler from Virgin airways.

While waiting to board a flight, Jacqui Felgate caught sight of her dog Cooper, who was waiting on the tarmac in his cage while a man prepared to load him on.

She began filming after she saw the baggage handler sit down next to the cage and appear to be comforting the pup before he was placed on the conveyor belt.

Even once he was on the belt, the employee stayed close, walking next to the dog with a hand on the cage.

In a second video, Felgate said she had found the Perth airport employee after he left a comment on the video.

"Thanks for calming him," she wrote. "He's not the biggest fan of flying so seeing you take the time to calm him was really heartwarming.

"[It] made boarding and the whole trip for us a lot easier so thank you".

The baggage handler, named Chad, replied, saying he also spent time with Cooper in the staging area before the flight to keep him calm.

Since it can be a "scary environment", Chad wrote that every animal he comes across at work "gets the royal treatment.

"I do my absolute best to calm them, water them, and give them some pampering before they are placed in the aircraft," he said.

"I check all the pets, give out all the scratches [and] try befriend them," he added in another comment.

"This way a familiar face greets them, out on the busy tarmac later".

Unsurprisingly, TikTok viewers adored the gesture.

"Forget regular commercial ads, this is exactly what would sell me into buying a ticket seeing this," one viewer wrote.

Another said they wanted to move country but hadn't because they were worried about how their dog would be treated on a flight. "This has made me reconsider," they wrote.

Airport staff also commented, saying working with pets was one of the perks of the job.