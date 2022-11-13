New Caledonia is stuffed to the brim with ice-white beaches. Photo / Getty Images

Destination of the Week: New Caledonia

Why you should go: Stuffed to the brim with white beaches, tropical flora and more gastronomic indulgences than you can throw a fork at, this French overseas territory is heaven in an archipelago. Thinking of an island getaway? It may not be the first place to pop into your head. And no one else's either - winner.

New Caledonia is home to the world's largest enclosed lagoon. Photo / Getty Images

Top spots: New Caledonia is home to the world's largest enclosed lagoon, allowing for idyllic swims and seafood made for the gods. Ilot Amedee sits 40-minutes south of Noumea and is touted as a top snorkelling spot. For convenience, Ilot Canard is teeming with sea life and just five minutes by taxi-boat from Noumea.

Water lovers are treated to sailing, diving and snorkelling in New Caledonia. Photo / Getty Images

A glass bottom boat is a great way to experience the sea turtles at Lagoon of Poe, also a Unesco World Heritage Site. Take a hike through tropical rainforest in Giant Ferns Park and rehydrate at Noumea Municipal Market.

Head to Nouméa to dine on the finest French cuisine. Photo / Getty Images

Best eats: Grab New Cal's diverse dining experience with both hands. Authentic French fare is abundant: head to Chez Toto in Noumea for the best of it. Then, flip the culinary world on its head and tuck into traditional bougna - a South Pacific stew cooked on hot stones. Don't leave without sampling the nation's venison and native blue variety of prawn.

See more at newcaledonia.travel/nz