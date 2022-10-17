'Don't unpack before you check this'. Halee is a hotel worker with over 15 years' experience. Photo / TikTok; Haleewithaflair

'Don't unpack before you check this'. Halee is a hotel worker with over 15 years' experience. Photo / TikTok; Haleewithaflair

After a scary experience at a hotel stay a hospitality expert has shared the first thing she does when checking into a new room.

Sharing her tips to the TikTok channel @Haleewithaflair, hotel worker Halle recently advised a pair of guests who complained of being caught out by a bedbug infestation that there's one way to avoid the unpleasant surprise.

Travellers Matt & Abby complained that they had woken up in their hotel with an infestation of biting bugs and had the "scars to prove it".

Once bitten, twice shy - Halee says she had also come across the unwelcome bugs in her travels.

"I've been working in the hotel industry for 15 years and I own a hotel sales support company. This is how I check my rooms before I get unpacked and settled in," she said.

She has always carried a torch and unpleasant memories ever since.

"The first thing you're gonna want to do is make sure your room is dark. Turn off lights, close any shades, and use the flashlight on your phone," Halee explained demonstrating in a short video clip.

Whether you have fitted sheets or a mattress pad, you'll want to check in the dark corners, under the bed.

"They usually like to hang out in the corners and the creases," she said.

"The reason you should check your bed with the lights off is because bed bugs are actually nocturnal, so they're more likely to be out and about looking for their prey," she explained.

She also said that travellers should avoid unpacking until they've run a thorough check, as bedbugs are notoriously bad for stowing away in spare clothes and luggage.

The hotel worker says that there are a couple of other places she checks for cleanliness out of habit.

The minibar fridge, curtains and even the ironing board are good places to see how thorough housekeeping staff are.

Hand prints on the wall near the bed head are never a good sign.

"I always run my finger over the headboard to check for dust," she says.

If those are spotless you can be pretty sure the cleaning is on top form.

"Even if you don't see bugs, make sure you look for spots like blood spots cause that's not a good sign either."