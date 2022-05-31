Whitimanuka Retreat in Wairarapa is a luxury cabin with some of the country's best views of the Milky Way. Photo / Sharisse Eberlein Photography

Whitimanuka Retreat in Wairarapa is a luxury cabin with some of the country's best views of the Milky Way. Photo / Sharisse Eberlein Photography

Just because Matariki heralds the start of winter, doesn't mean you can't still sleep under the stars, writes Jessica Wynne Lockhart.

New Zealand's night skies are some of the world's brightest—and there's no better time to see them than in winter, when the nights are longer, darker and clearer. These eco-cabins, glamping getaways and boutique hotels offer glass walls and ceilings so you can see the heavens from the comfort—and warmth—of bed.

PurePods

Since the first PurePod launched in 2014, the concept of these self-contained "pods" with all glass ceilings and walls has swept the nation. The luxury cabins can now be found in seven locations, stretching from the Banks Peninsula to the newest on the Kāpiti Coast. Each off-grid cabin has uninterrupted views of the night sky, but you don't have to worry about people looking in—they're all situated in secret secluded spots far from light pollution, with the exact location revealed only after you book. https://www.purepods.com/

Luxury off-grid PurePods can be found in seven secluded locations across Aotearoa. Photo / supplied

Galaxy Boutique Hotel

For the last few years, a night at SkyScape near Twizel has been one of the most sought-after bookings within the boundaries of the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve. But if you've been having trouble scoring a reservation (the original SkyScape was so popular that the owners had to add two additional cabins), then maybe it's time to try your luck at the newest kid on the block.

The latest accommodation in Tekapo, Galaxy Boutique Hotel is a traditional hotel with some stand-out features—namely, large splayed skylights that allow views of the mountains and night sky beyond. Make sure to nab a room on the upper floor for the best seat in the house. galaxytekapo.co.nz

Skyscape near Twizel offers incredible views of Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve. Photo / Supplied

Skylark Cabin

Hidden in the foothills of the Ben Ohau range is Skylark Cabin, which quietly opened in 2020, yet is the type of place that visitors can't stop talking about. Designed by award-winning architect Barry Connor, it boasts a huge circular window directly over the bed, positioned so that guests can effortlessly spend a night under the stars. An outdoor stainless steel bathtub with gas-heated hot water can also be found on the property, making it possible to soak while you soak it all in. skylarkcabin.co.nz

Wai Dome O Waikato

Waikato has long been the destination for seeing what glows in the dark—and this time, we're not just talking about the glowworms. Wai Dome O (a play on "Waitomo") is one of Canopy Camping's newest properties — and it's only located a few minutes away from Waikato's famous glowworm caves.

The geodesic dome is positioned at the top of a steep hill with views over rolling farmland, meaning it's in a prime position for stargazing. But if you want to be even more immersed in the landscape and the sky overhead, it also has an outdoor tub. canopycamping.co.nz/wai-dome-o

Kaimata Retreat

Imagine waking up in the early morning hours, lighting a fire and watching the Puaka Matariki star rise over the waters of the Otago Peninsula's Papanui Inlet. It's easy to do at Kaimata Retreat, an exclusive-use retreat getaway for small families or groups. The three-bedroom architecturally designed property has large floor-to-ceiling windows, which face a coastal hillside sloping down to the waters' edges. kaimataretreat.co.nz/

Nightsky Cottage

You don't have to swing your soap on a rope far to find an outdoor bathtub in New Zealand, with seemingly every new glamping property installing one. But there's something to be said for a good ol' indoor soak, particularly now that the nights are getting colder. That's one reason the side-by-side soaker tubs at Horopito's award-winning Nightsky Cottage are notable—the other is that they're positioned to look out a large window.

The aptly named two-bedroom cottage also has skylights, so you can find constellations without having to rug up. But if you're keen to get outdoors, there's a clearing just 50 metres from the cottage, where you can watch the sun go down over Mt. Ruaephu. nightskycottage.co.nz

Te Whare Rurakau

Located on Owhaoko ancestral lands near Taupō, the remote Te Whare Ruruhau is only accessible by helicopter: there are no roads in, no distractions (don't expect cell coverage), and most importantly, no light pollution. With the ability to sleep four, the secluded cabin even has an entire glass bedroom devoted to stargazing: Ngā whetu piata ("The Shining Star"), which has a glass ceiling, so you can lay in bed and count the stars until you fall asleep. owhaoko.com/our-cabin

Rainforest Retreat, Franz Josef

Franz Josef's Rainforest Retreat were built with the intention of immersing its guests in the lush West Coast Rainforest — from the ground to the sky. The tree hut-style apartments have a stargazing window that runs the length of the room, perfectly placed for spotting shooting stars while relaxing on the comfy king beds. Of course, if you want a panoramic view, it's easy to find it from your own private outdoor hot tub. rainforest.nz

Kokako Retreat

Another relatively new property to the Canopy Camping collection, Kokako Retreat proves that bigger isn't better, pods don't have to square, and that you don't need a glass ceiling to see the stars. The property's three curved huts—which are connected by a boardwalk—all have floor-to-ceiling front windows, ensuring there's multiple vantage points from which to view the night's sky. Kokako Retreat is in the countryside midway between Tauranga and Rotorua, meaning there's minimal light pollution. canopycamping.co.nz/kokako-retreat

Whitimanuka Retreat

The Wairapara isn't an International Dark Sky Reserve yet, but it will be soon. Even without the official certification, it's already well on its way to becoming one of the darkest places in the country, making it one of the best places to gaze up at the milky way. And the place to stay is at Whitimanuka Retreat, on the outskirts of Martinborough.

The solar-powered cabin comes with its own set of astro-binoculars, but if you're looking for a little guidance, sign-up for a Star Safari. The tours are led by the retreat's owners, Hari, who is an astrobiologist, and Sam, an astrophotographer. whitimanuka.co.nz

With a cosy fireplace, luxury furnishings and spectacular surrounds, Whitimanuka Retreat is designed for relaxation. Photo / Sharisse Eberlein Photography

Jagged Edge

Suspended high over Lake Wakatipu, the ultra-modern Jagged Edge is all sharp lines, softened by its use of floor-to-ceiling glass. The glass walls jut out from the base at an 18-degree angle rising to over nine metres, resulting in 270-degree views of the night's sky in each of the luxury retreat's three bedrooms. But that's not the end of your stargazing options. There's also a heated infinity pool hanging over the lake, alongside numerous outdoor seating areas. It's located just a 10-minute drive from Queenstown.

Suspended high over Lake Wakatipu, Jagged Edge is just a 10-minute drive from Queenstown. Photo / supplied

Seascape Annandale

Built into the cliffside on the Banks Peninsula, the ultra-luxurious Seascape can only be accessed by 4WD or helicopter. Once you arrive, you'll discover that the glass facade creates the illusion of floating on the open sea, with the twinkling stars of the ever-changing sky clear above. Or cuddle up on the lounge next to the outdoor fireplace and make a wish upon a star — although if you're staying here, maybe you've already gotten yours. annandale.com

For more travel inspiration, go to newzealand.com/nz.

Check traffic light settings and Ministry of Health advice before travel at covid19.govt.nz