Cycle Gisborne, a Kiwi-owned tourism business, leads tours and supports multi-day rides around the region. Photo / Supplied

Elisabeth Easther speaks to Katrina Duncan, co-owner of Cycle Gisborne, about running a tourism business through the pandemic.

Katrina Duncan lived and cycled all over the world before falling in love with Tairāwhiti, Gisborne. Today she is the proud co-owner of Cycle Gisborne, leading tours and supporting multi-day rides around the region.

Do you remember learning to ride a bike?

Absolutely. We lived in Christchurch and I was given a little second-hand bike for my fifth birthday. It was a Firebird and Mum cleaned it to within an inch of its life. I vividly remember my aunt, who was Dutch, pushing me while saying, "Go Trin! Go Trin!"

Who could've guessed where cycling would lead you, literally and metaphorically?

I'm also a cycle instructor and I love seeing kids' glee when they get it. When they jump off the bike and do a fist pump. I work with lots of kids with learning difficulties, and it's so rewarding to see them find that little bit of freedom. To know they can be as good as every other kid at school. That's really powerful.

Did you imagine cycling could be your profession?

Bikes were our ticket to freedom, rather than a job. I actually graduated with a B. Com in Agriculture before heading into health marketing in the early days of health promotion, where I worked on Smokefree Aotearoa. Then I got the travel bug and spent 18 months in Japan which is a real biking mecca.

What drew you back to New Zealand?

I took a banking role in Wellington, which is how I met my partner on the Cook Strait ferry. He's Dutch, so I went with him to the Netherlands, another cycling mecca. When we had our daughter, I biked to the hospital, which was seen as completely normal there.

What brought you home the second time?

My partner was offered a job in Rotorua which I loved so, when he found work in Gisborne, I moved reluctantly but, very soon I was in love with this place. When he wanted to change jobs and move again, I dug my heels in and said no.

What made you fall in love with Gisborne?

It's hard to get here and hard to get out and I especially love the people. I also value the history, and our shared futures. It's paradise.

Katrina Duncan, co-owner of Cycle Gisborne, a Kiwi tourism business operating from Tairawhiti. Photo / Supplied

How did Cycle Gisborne evolve?

The bicycle is the perfect transport, and Gisborne is perfect for cycling. It's flat, picturesque and there are wineries, so in 2010 I started taking small groups out in the weekends, to share this beautiful region.

Was it bike-friendly from the get-go?

Not especially, but Gisborne has become more bike-friendly since I've been here, partly thanks to Tapuwae Tairāwhiti Trails, Gisborne Cycle & Walkway Trust which I've been involved with for many years.

Is Cycle Gisborne a one-man-band?

I grew the business with my business partner Anelia. Over 12 years we increased our rental stock to 50 bikes and we were starting to invest in electric bikes. We were also busy with cruises, although not recently of course, but they're great for our city. And we established the Bikes in Schools programme here, which was very exciting

What was business like pre-Covid?

We were pretty busy with events, cycle training and tours. Cruises were a big day for us, and multi-day touring was growing thanks to NZ Cycle Trails, including our beautiful Motu Trails, so we were creating more packages around that.

And now?

After the first lockdown, we had an incredible flurry of domestic business which was exciting. The second lockdown was much harder and business, whilst steady, has been pretty spontaneous since then. I can wake up on Monday with nothing booked, then end up out on tour for six days. Last-minute bookings are more common, but we have some nice bookings on the horizon, and I'm positive.

Bikes are such a sustainable mode of transport. Do you have other sustainable philosophies?

We offer all clients the opportunity to offset their carbon, and every time people are in the van or hire an e-bike we add a little to our carbon fund which goes to planting and local cycleways. We've also signed Tiaki Promise, the sustainability commitment, and we don't offer any single-use plastic.

What do visitors love most about Tairāwhiti?

They're blown away by incredible hosting in remote places. Rolling up to warm beds and amazing home-cooked meals in the middle of nowhere. Seeing wild deer on the road, or hearing kiwi call at night is also special. I love connecting our manuhiri with our spectacular whenua.

What do you love most about working in tourism?

People who ride bikes are always divine. The endorphins released while cycling make people happier, more gracious and grateful. Everyone goes at their own pace, not racing from A to B, so they feel great. I love my clients because they are cool, happy people and it is a privilege to touch their lives for a few days.

cyclegisborne.com