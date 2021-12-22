NZ summer travel: Five new things to do in Wānaka

Wanaka's Mt Isthmus is a new luxury lodge, joining The Lindis and Paroa Bay Winery as part of The Lindis Group's luxury accommodation offerings. Photo / Supplied

1. Cross Hill Lodge & Domes, Lake Hāwea

On the shores of Lake Hāwea is a futuristic scene that looks like it could be set on Mars. The six geodesic domes of Cross Hill Lodge allow guests to feel fully connected to the surrounding environment but are one step up from glamping. Each has its own deck, gas fireplace and bathroom, so you don't have to traipse outside in the middle of the night. And while breakfast (included in the rates, which start at $400 per night) is served in the main Cross Hill Lodge — where you'll also find an outdoor hot tub — each dome also has its own kitchenette. Add in the in-house massage services, and this has all the makings of an out of this world retreat. crosshill.co.nz

2. Forage & Feast Food Adventures, Wānaka

Inspired by memories of foraging for apples and making pie with her grandmother, Naomi Lindsay launched Forage & Feast Food Adventures this year, with the intention of showcasing Otago's award-winning produce. Each of her half-day ($269) and full-day ($349) tours of the Wānaka region are seasonally based, and include meeting with farmers and producers, foraging in the wilderness, and eating a three-course lunch. Community underpins this experience, which is why a percentage of all profits are donated to food programmes such as Food for Love and Community Networks' foodbanks. forageandfeast.nz

3. Mt Isthmus, Lake Hāwea

Ever since opening its Ahuriri Valley luxury lodge in 2018, The Lindis Group has become synonymous with award-winning architecture, luxurious details, and immersive nature-based experiences — and the newest addition to its portfolio, Mt Isthmus, ticks all these boxes. Sitting on a 2830ha station, the four-room private villa blends into its surroundings, with an outlook to Lake Hāwea and the nearby mountains. A getaway designed for families, friends or work groups, the villa features a media room, spa pool and state-of-the-art kitchen — along with chefs who whip up a five-star breakfast and three-course dinner daily. Inquire for rates. thelindisgroup.com/mt-isthmus

4. Arc, Wānaka

With its beautifully presented share plates, the much-lauded Kika set the standard for dining in Wānaka. Now, chefs James Stapley and Sam Cooper are at it again with their newest venture, Arc. Like Kika, the emphasis is on sustainable produce sourced from local suppliers. Innovative brunch offerings (served from 9am to 3pm) include fresh crayfish from Karitane, served with salt cod eggs benedict over a charcoal milk bun with tarragon. At 5pm, the space transforms into a tapas bar, with share plates including Canter Valley duck breast, kingfish tataki, and rare lamb fillet carpaccio. Located at 74 Ardmore St, Arc is open daily. arcwanaka.co.nz

5. Wildwire's Twin Falls Canyon Adventure, Wānaka

Wildwire makes rock climbing and abseiling accessible for beginners aged 10 and up. That's not to say its adventures aren't adrenaline-fuelled, though. Wildwire's latest offering, the Twin Falls Canyon Adventure, sees participants abseil down 10 waterfalls, ranging in height from 5m to 60m. However, it's not just about the adventure. To support the ethos of regenerative tourism, participants will plant native seedlings and clear predator traps along the way. The five-hour trips start from $349pp. wildwire.co.nz