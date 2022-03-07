Reduced staff has pushed the average wait time for passport processing to 16 working days. Photo / 123rf

Getting your passport renewed may take even longer as The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) Te Mata Uruwhenua face a surge in demand in conjunction with a surge of Omicron.

After two years without travel, it's no surprise that, after the border reopening plan was announced, many Kiwis dug out their passports and sent them away for renewal.

The surge in demand resulted in delays above the standard 10 days wait for processing.

This is in combination with a surge of a different kind; omicron.

Passport renewals now take approximately 16 working days to process due to limited staff on site.

"We are experiencing delays processing passports due to reduced staff on site," reads an alert on the DIA website.

"The approximate timeframe to process a standard passport application is currently 16 working days."

Renewing an adult New Zealand passport usually costs $191 and takes up to 10 working days. Now, people must wait around 16 working days.

Once renewed, adult passports are valid for 10 years.

When do I need to renew my passport?

If your passport still has five or six months left before expiry, it may not be accepted by many destinations.

If a passport expires in less than six months' time, or does not have enough pages left for stamps, countries like the US will not accept it as valid.

Once renewed, an adult passport is valid for 10 years.

Can I apply to renew my passport online?

Yes, in fact, it's recommended you apply online as it is the fastest way to apply; saving paper, postage and visits to the office.

Applicants must be 16 years or older, already have a New Zealand passport, a RealMe login (this can be created online), a passport photo, identity referee and form of payment.

You can also do several other passport-related processes online including changing your name on your passport and replacing a lost, stolen or damaged passport.

Can I take my own passport photo?

Fortunately, gone are the days where you have to drive to a shop and get an unflattering passport photo taken by some disinterested teenager.

If you'd prefer to do it yourself, all you need is a cellphone or camera and a willing friend, colleague or family member.

However, it must meet strict requirements. The picture must be digital (not photocopied), in colour, portrait and taken no more than 6 months ago. Selfies are not accepted.

It must have a 4:3 or 3:4 ratio (or taken on a smartphone), saved in .jpg or .jpeg format, be between 250KB and 10MB and between 900 and 4500 pixels wide, and 1200 and 6000 pixels high.

If all of the above seems like gibberish, grab a young family member or tech-savvy friend to help you out or go to a professional passport photo service.

Once taken, check the image meets requirements by uploading it to the government's online photo checker.

https://onlinephotochecker.passports.govt.nz/Home/TermsAndConditions

I'm travelling soon, can I have pay for faster renewal?

If you need to travel soon, you can apply for an urgent passport renewal. This costs a standard fee of $382 and is processed within 3 working days.

I'm travelling tomorrow, can I renew my passport immediately?

Technically yes, but it is not recommended.

If you are in New Zealand, London or Sydney, you can order a 'Call Out Passport' for cost $775 if processed in New Zealand, AUD868 ($931) in Sydney or GBP485 ($983) in London.

These can be arranged outside of business hours and during public holidays and delivered within three days or the same day.

If you need to travel the same day or within two days call the passports office straight away on 0800 22 50 50.

What is an 'Emergency travel document' and can I get one of those?

Unless you are a New Zealander currently abroad, you cannot apply for an emergency travel document.

These are temporary documents that last for seven months, cost $530 and are provided to help Kiwis get back to New Zealand if their passport is stolen, damaged or expired while overseas.

Even then, some countries like the US will not accept emergency travel documents, even for those transiting through.