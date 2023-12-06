If cheaper flights are on your wish list this Christmas, you’re in luck.

Jetstar has released 40,000 discounted fares as low as $30 and according to Flight Centre’s general manager, Heidi Walker, cheap fares is something travellers can look forward to in 2024.

The airline will offer discounted one-way fares across 16 domestic and trans-Tansman routes and prices will begin at $30 and $135 respectively.

The sale, which will last until the end of December 10 does include fine print conditions; checked baggage is not included and only certain travel dates are available.

However, Walker said cheaper airfares are something travellers can anticipate next year.

Flight Centre New Zealand general manager Heidi Walker. Photo / Dean Purcell.

This year marks the first full year of open borders since 2019 and Walker said that globally, demand for demand has returned to ‘typical season trends’ despite cost-of-living challenges.

Returning demand has prompted an increase in airline capacity, something Walker said typically results in lower airfares.

“Airline capacity is back to around 90 per cent of pre-Covid levels, giving New Zealanders more choice of places to visit and options on how to get there,” she said.

“Though prices are still not back to ‘golden era’ levels, we are starting to see some sharp deals come to market and as capacity continues to increase and demand normalises further,” Walker said, adding that they expected to see prices come down even more by the end of 2024.

However, as indicated by Jetstar, travellers don’t have to wait till the end of next year for the ‘sharp deals’ Walker refers to.

Jetstar Domestic Fares

Christchurch to Wellington from $30^

Auckland to Christchurch from $35^

Auckland to Wellington from $35^

Wellington to Queenstown from $35^

Auckland to Dunedin from $50^

Auckland to Queenstown from $55^

Christchurch to Wellington from $30^

Jetstar Trans-Tasman Fares

Auckland to Sydney from $135^

Wellington to Gold Coast from $160^

Auckland to Brisbane from $170^

Christchurch to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $170^

Auckland to Gold Coast from $175^

Auckland to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $175^

Queenstown to Gold Coast from $179^

Christchurch to Gold Coast from $189^

Queenstown to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $189^

Queenstown to Sydney from $199^