One of the most well renowned cruise publications has named their pick of the floating pleasure craft, in the first complete Cruise Critic’s Editor’s Awards since the pandemic.

Norwegian Prima, whose first star-studded first sailing was out of Reykjavik in May, was named “Best Oceangoing Ship of the Year”.

The 3099 passenger ship was given Cruise Critics the top award “for its sleek, sophisticated interior design and its wide array of onboard activities, culinary options, and bars and lounges.”

The Herald’s Grant Bradly was there for the maiden voyage from Iceland, attending a glitzy launch event fronted by the Cruise Godmother Katy Perry.

While the ship was far too large to fully explore during the ten-night voyage, testing out the onboard go kart track was a highlight.

“While the near-endless theme-park-at sea attractions will keep those inclined - especially kids - entertained for days, it was the more sedate parts of Prima that really appealed to us,” he said.

For the high-end experiences, Emerald Azzurra was named as the Best New Luxury Ship for 2022.

Cruise Critic called the Azzurra “an affordable entry into the small-ship, luxury yacht category”, in a category where for many cruisers, price is no obstacle. Silversea Cruises took home the Best Luxury Cruise line award for 2022.

In its 14 year Cruise Critic have not only chosen their top cruise tips of 2022, but introduced an entirely new category: Expedition Ships.

The inaugural Best New Luxury Expedition ship named two join winners, the sister ships Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris. There was too little to separate the top ships, which “swept editorial staff off their feet with their intimate spaces, rugged expedition features.”

Cruise Critic’s editor in chief, Colleen McDaniel said that the quality of brand new products coming out of ship yards gave the cruise industry the feeling that the pandemic was well within the rear-view mirror.

“We’ve covered the industry extensively and have seen lines overcome incredible challenges – not only returning to near-normalcy, but delivering products that truly create incredible experiences for travellers of every interest. Cruising is not only back, it’s exceeding expectations - and this year’s list of winners proves exactly that.”





Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks Awards List 2022

Ocean Cruises

Best New Ship: Norwegian Prima





Best Cabins: Celebrity Cruises





Best Dining: Virgin Voyages





Best Entertainment: Norwegian Cruise Line





Best for Families: Disney Cruise Line





Best Innovation/Tech: Princess Cruises





Best for LGBTQ+ Travelers: Virgin Voyages





Best Nightlife: Virgin Voyages





Best Service: Holland America Line





Best for Solo Travelers: Norwegian Cruise Line





Best Spa: Holland America Line





Best Specialty Dining: Celebrity Cruises





Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International





Best Suite Complex: MSC Cruises





Best Value for Money: Carnival Cruise Line





Best App: Royal Caribbean International





Best North American Homeport: Vancouver





Luxury Cruises

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises





Best New Luxury Ship: Emerald Azzurra





Best Cabins: Regent Seven Seas Cruises





Best Dining: Silversea Cruises





Best Enrichment: Viking Ocean Cruises





Best Itineraries: Oceania Cruises





Best Service: Seabourn Cruise Line





Best Shore Excursions: Windstar Cruises





Best for Solo Travelers: Seabourn Cruise Line





Best Spa: Viking Ocean Cruises





Best Value for Money: SeaDream Yacht Club





Expedition Cruises

Best New Luxury Ship: Viking Octantis & Viking Polaris





Best for Adventure: Quark Expeditions





Best Cabins: Seabourn Cruise Line





Best Dining: Scenic





Best for Light Expedition: American Queen Voyages





Best for Luxury: Silversea Expeditions





Best Science Offerings: Viking Expeditions





Best Service: Scenic





Best Value for Money: Hurtigruten





Best in Alaska: UnCruise Adventures





Best in Antarctica: Silversea Expeditions





Best in the Arctic: Ponant Cruises





Best in the Galapagos: Lindblad Expeditions

