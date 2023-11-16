Norwegian Aqua is the latest cruise ship from Norwegian Cruise Line. Photo / NCL

Norwegian Cruise Line is launching a brand-new cruise ship in 2025 — and it is set to feature the world’s first at-sea hybrid rollercoaster and water slide.

The company’s new sea venture is Norwegian Aqua, and will act as part of its Prima Class, The Sun reports.

The ship will set sail from Florida in April 2025 and will take travellers on a seven-day trip through the Caribbean.

The cruise liner will call at several exotic locations such as Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands, as well as the company’s very own private island in the Bahamas.

Norwegian Aqua will be able to take 3751 passengers across the seas, with an array of rooms and suites to choose from.

There will be several accommodation options on the cruise ship, such as three-bedroom Duplex Haven Suites.

The luxury suites will span two floors, and will include a living room, dining area, three bathrooms, a balcony, and floor-to-ceiling windows that look across the ocean.

There will also be several Studio Staterooms perfect for solo travellers.

Norwegian Aqua will also be the home of the world’s first at-sea hybrid rollercoaster and water slide.

The Aqua Slidecoaster will have two slides, and will feature across three of the cruise’s floors with heaps of twists and turns.

What’s more, there will also be a new digital sports complex aboard the cruise ship.

The Glow Court will have an interactive LED floor where travellers can play several activities during their stay.

The space will then be transformed into a nightclub in the evening.

Other quirks aboard the ship include The Drop — a 10-storey free-fall slide, and a game space called the Stadium where complimentary activities will be on offer.

There will also be heaps of family-friendly activities at travellers’ disposal, such as the Splash Academy for passengers aged 3-12, while the Entourage will be the boat’s exclusive space for teenagers.

Other features aboard the Norwegian Aqua are the infinity edge pool, a main pool deck with sunloungers, and an adults-only beach club.

Among other outdoor spaces on board are an outdoor walkway that wraps around the cruise ship, and a glass bridge dubbed the Oceanwalk.

At Infinity Beach, travellers can explore multiple swimming pools overlooking each side of the ship.

There will also be an open-air lounge called La Terrazza where guests can take in the incredible ocean views.

David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a press release: “Norwegian Aqua is a true testament of fusing together what represents the future of our brand as the first ship in the Prima Plus Class, and our commitment to pushing the boundaries in guest-first experiences that will make new waves at sea.

“Named for both the beautiful shades of blue from the ocean and our connection to the sea, Norwegian Aqua will feature new, elevated and exhilarating offerings that once again showcase NCL as the innovator in the industry and as a key contributor to a new era of cruising.”

Travellers will be able to book their place on the ship’s first voyages from today.



