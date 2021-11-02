North America's most Instagram-worthy ski resort revealed

Skiers have been getting snap-happy at somme of North America's most popular ski fields. Photo / Maarten Duineveld, Unsplash.

With crisp white snow, pine-decorated slopes and thousands of runs to choose from, there's no question America has some of the most picturesque ski fields in the world.

However, if you're looking for the most 'Instagrammable' destination, Whistler Blackcomb is the number one place to go.

According to data from the social media platform, almost 3.2 million posts include hashtags related to the iconic American ski resort, making it not just the largest resort in North America but the most Instagrammable too.

The research, conducted by American sports nutrition brand Myprotein, examined every ski resort operating in the US and Canada and calculated the number of Instagram posts made with relevant hashtags such as #WhistlerBlackcomb, #Whistler, #WhistlerVillage.

The list of more than 450 resorts was then refined down to the top 50 in North America.

This means Whistler Blackcomb's 3.2 million posts doesn't even include the many more posts and Instagram stories made without any relevant hashtags.

1. Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia – 3,129,769 posts

Measuring 8,171 acres of skiable slopes, the two-mountain resort has more than 200 marked runs and 16 bowls.

2. Park City Mountain, Utah – 1,648,992 posts

In second place was Utah's Park City Mountain with more than 1.6 million tagged posts. The mountain's 7,300 acres hold 348 trails and is the largest in the United States.

3. Vail, Colorado – 1,540,599 posts

Following up in third was Vail in Colorado with more than 1.5 million posts. Inspired by the traditional European winter experience, Vail's 5,317 acres is home to some incredible verticals including the 1,850 foot Sun Down Bowl.

Top 20 most Instagrammable ski resorts in North America

1. Whistler Blackcomb – 3,129,769 posts

2. Park City Mountain Resort – 1,648,992 posts

3. Vail Ski Resort – 1,540,599 posts

4. Winter Park Resort – 1,298,888 posts

5. Breckenridge Ski Resort – 1,012,904 posts

6. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort – 1,010,741 posts

7. Mammoth Mountain – 781,689 posts

8. Telluride Ski Resort – 762,939 posts

9. Keystone Resort – 619,423 posts

10. Mont Tremblant Resort – 594,251 posts

11. Steamboat Springs – 484,360 posts

12. Sun Valley – 452,360 posts

13. Aspen Snowmass – 398,008 posts

14. Crested Butte – 395,856 posts

15. Mt Baker Ski Area – 370,574 posts

16. Beaver Creek – 332,079 posts

17. Snowbird – 330,972 posts

18. Killington Ski Resort – 293,986 posts

19. Mountain High – 286,576 posts

20. Mountain Creek – 230,890 posts