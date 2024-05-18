Emirates announced its record-breaking profits this week. Photo / Supplied

Emirates has revealed it made a whopping profit of $8.3 billion. Now, the airline is using the sweet bonus to reward its employees for their hard work.

The Dubai-based airline announced its record-breaking profits this week, which had increased by 63 per cent since last year.

Revenue had grown 29 per cent - a new record - to AED 19.2b ($8.5b), thanks to increased customer flight activity and travel demand across its United Arab Emirates (UAE) and global business divisions.

Now, it has been revealed that it’s not just the head honchos who are celebrating the new record.

Eligible employees will be given a bonus valued at 20 weeks of their salary, which will be included in this month’s payroll, The National reports.

News.com.au spoke to Emirates flight attendant Alexandra Cosoff last year, who said the higher up in ranks you are, the more your package will grow.

For example, a new employee’s basic salary is AED 4430 a month.

However, on top of that, they get AED 63.75 an hour for 80 to 100 fly hours worked.

On average it’s over $5400 a month for economy grade, but flight attendants receive a bigger salary and more benefits as they progress through the cabin tiers.

Cabin crew also have all their accommodation paid for while living in Dubai, as well as other expenses.

However, while it’s not known exactly who is up for the bonus, over 50,000 Emirates employees received an extra 24 weeks of income in 2023 following an AED 10.6 billion profit.

What’s more, Emirates isn’t the only airline to reward its staff after a big year of profits.

Singapore Airlines announced a record annual profit of S$2.67 billion ($3.23 billion) for the fiscal year between 2023-2024, marking a huge 24 per cent growth since the year before.

Now, employees have been told to buckle up for another large pay packet this year.