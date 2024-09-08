If you’re a motorcyclist and a petrolhead, Kickdown Whangamatā Festival is one festival you should definitely put on your radar. Taking over the Coromandel Peninsula from February 6-8, 2025, the three-day event is jampacked with thrilling activities, live performances, delicious food and legendary motorcycle rides. The party kicks off on the night of February 7 with a ride on the renowned Coromandel Loop and a barbecue feast hosted by top pitmaster teams from across New Zealand. On the Saturday, there will be an outstanding lineup of live music with performances from Kora, Th’ Dudes and The D4. Dick Move will close the party. Motorcycle junkies are in for a great time, with motorcycle icons and bike brand ambassadors attending the Legends Motorcycle Ride event. Fans can also explore the latest motorcycle gear, get inked by top New Zealand artists, and watch the FMX Motocross Stunt Display. kickdown.co.nz

Ride with motorcycle superstars at the Kickdown Whangamatā Festival. Photo / Supplied

Brand-new White House experience in Washington DC

Championing the power of storytelling, “The People’s House: A White House Experience” is opening its doors on September 23. Located at 1700 Pennsylvania Avenue, the new experience offers a fresh way to educate visitors on the story of the White House, its inhabitants and the people who have dedicated their careers to its legacy. Using the latest in projection and display technology, guests can get a better understanding of The White House’s history, from 1790 to modern times will be presented in expansive exhibits and galleries. This includes cinematic lighting, immersive audio narration and embedded video monitors, as well as a 1:5 scale replica of the South façade, and a full-scale replica of the Oval Office. thepeopleshouse.org

Learn about the history of the White House with this new activity. Photo / 123rf

Say hello to spring with a cherry blossom festival

You don’t have to go to Japan to see the majestic cherry blossoms. The CherryHill Orchards Blossom Festival in Yarra Valley, Victoria, Australia, will celebrate the full bloom from September 14 to October 6. Admire the pink petals brighten the Wandin East orchard, just 90 minutes by car from Melbourne/Narrm. For those looking for a creative experience, the festival features a new Blossom By Light evening event and a series of workshops. If it’s indulgence you’re after, enjoy high tea in the blossoms, or a hot air balloon rides high above the cherry-pink hues. cherryhill.com.au

Admire the cherry blossoms bloom in Yarra Valley, Australia. Photo / 123rf



