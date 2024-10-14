Read more: What you should and shouldn’t reveal on your luggage tag

“Hi Kristen, which, that’s not even my name,’ she said. “My name is Nate. I saw you and thought you were so beautiful so I had to find a way to talk to you.

“I saw your number on your luggage tag and decided to text you. I promise this isn’t as weird as it seems! Give a guy a chance?” the text message ended, before adding a smiley face emoji.

Kirsten proceeded to question the man’s decision to approach her in the manner that he did.

“If he wanted to talk to me so badly why didn’t he come up and talk to me like a normal human being?” she said.

“This just feels like such an invasion of privacy. And I’m also extra weirded out because ... I have my address on my luggage tag so he could potentially know where I live now”.

Kirsten ended the minute-long TikTok with a warning to travellers - and “creepers”. “PSA to everyone out there; turn your luggage tag inside out so that your personal information isn’t visible and PSA to all creepers; do better”.

The video clip has garnered more than 300 comments, with many of them empathising with Kirsten.

“My jaw literally dropped. I’m horrified,” one comment read.

“Blockity block, block,” wrote another.

Others opted to give the man the benefit of the doubt with his intentions - but still thought it shouldn’t have happened.

One woman wrote: “That’s so gross. I’m sure he thought he was being cute, but it’s totally creepy and stalkery!”

In a direct reply to the woman’s comment, Kirsten said, “Even if he had the best intentions I just can’t even imagine what went through his mind to make him think this was a good idea”.







