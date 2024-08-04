It was only once they arrived at Punta Cana International Airport, when he realised the prank that had been played on him.

“My dad was stressed before his vacation that he wouldn’t be able to find his suitcase at baggage claim bc he’s colourblind & they all look the same to him,” Thorne wrote in text across a clip of her dad, waiting at the carousel.

Waiting for his bag, the video shows onlookers standing around the carousel beginning to smile and wave at the dad.

“At first, he was confused as people kept laughing, looking at him and yelling, ‘Here’s your suitcase,’” Thorne told Fox Digital.

Eventually, the bag pulled around the corner and he realised why everyone else knew the bag was his.

Thorne said no one could stop laughing, and posted the video to TikTok, along with the caption: “Even at 30, it’s still fun to mess with your parents!”

The clip then showed her father wheeling the suitcase through the airport.

Colourblindness (or colour vision deficiency) has several “forms” but the most common makes it difficult to see the difference between green and red. Other types effect someones ability to tell blue and yellow apart and total colour vision deficiency means they do not see colour at all.

Thorne did not specify what type of colourblindness her father had.

In the comments section, many people praised Thorne for her prank and suggested it would have lifted many travellers’ spirits.

“baggage claim is a rough place and I think this helped ease the tension,” one person wrote. Thorne said it was the “happiest baggage claim area” she had ever seen.

Someone took inspiration from the video and commented that they wanted to put their own face on their bag, to make it easier to spot.

For anyone concerned that the father may have felt embarrassed, Thorne assured viewers her father had a great sense of humour.

Thorne agreed that many other tactics could have helped her dad identify his bag such as a large ribbon, or sticker with his name but she said this was “so much more fun”.