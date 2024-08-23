Crawford reminds tourists to stay vigilant since many of these seemingly harmless apps can also be a gateway for scammers to exploit your private information.

A huge amount of personal data is saved on our mobile phones and in travel apps. Photo / JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

After your holiday, the tech expert recommends doing a digital cleanse by removing any apps that are no longer essential to your day-to-day life.

“When you get back from your trip, it’s a good idea to tidy up your digital space.”

Many popular travel apps collect a vast amount of data, including your location, booking details, and even payment information. Scammers often target these, looking for vulnerabilities they can exploit to access your private information.

Crawford advises uninstalling apps used exclusively for your trip since having fewer apps gives hackers fewer avenues to steal your personal or payment details.

More importantly, the tech expert reminds travellers to have better judgment in the apps they install on their phones, as some data provided in these platforms can be used or sold for targeted advertising.

These include apps used for flight, hotel and activity booking, apps used for tourist attractions like museums and indoor parks, and apps that track your location such as taxi services, and bike rentals.

Many local apps can also have a weak infrastructure and might be vulnerable to a cyber-attack so try and check the permissions granted for use.

Some apps will also request access to your contacts, camera, location, and possibly more. Limiting these permissions can reduce your exposure to potential threats.

If you were away and used any apps that store sensitive information, like your bank app or even social media, consider changing your passwords after your trip.

Crawford suggests, “Over the following weeks, monitor your credit card statements and any unusual activity concerning your credit or identity. While you’re checking your accounts, you might as well change your passwords while you’re at it.”

After your trip, be on the lookout for any suspicious emails or messages that could be phishing attempts.

For added reassurance, some websites provide insight into malicious behaviour relating to your email address.

According to Express UK, those wanting peace of mind can use websites like ‘Have I been pwned?’ to check if personal details have been breached.