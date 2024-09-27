Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel / News

New Zealanders will need to pay a fee to visit the UK from 2025

By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Once approved, the ETA is valid for two years and travellers can visit the UK as often as they want within that timeframe. Photo / 123rf

Once approved, the ETA is valid for two years and travellers can visit the UK as often as they want within that timeframe. Photo / 123rf

Kiwis wanting to visit the United Kingdom will need to request permission and make a payment as part of a new electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheme from January.

The scheme, which is similar to the NZeTA where visitors from visa-waiver countries pay a fee before setting foot in the country, applies to those temporarily entering the UK who do not otherwise need a visa — excluding British and Irish citizens — as part of plans to digitise its border and “prevent abuse” of its immigration system, the UK Home Office said.

The scheme was rolled out in November for citizens of Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Now, the UK government has revealed when it would apply to all other nationalities, including New Zealand.

For New Zealand citizens, the ETA comes into effect on January 8. Kiwi travellers will be able to apply for it from November 27.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

From March 5, Europe citizens will be able to apply for the scheme and travel to the UK from April 2.

The ETAs, which cost £10 (about $21), also apply to babies and children and will be digitally linked to a person’s passport.

“Digitisation enables a smooth experience for the millions of people who pass through the border every year, including the visitors we warmly welcome to the UK who are predicted to contribute over £32 billion to our tourism economy this year,” Minister for Migration and Citizenship Seema Malhotra said on the government website.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She continued: “The worldwide expansion of the ETA demonstrates our commitment to enhance security through new technology and embedding a modern immigration system.”

ETAs can be applied for via the UK government website or the UK ETA app. Travellers will be required to upload photos of the passport and the face of the person applying, answer a few questions, and make a payment.

It takes about three working days to receive a decision on an application. Once approved, the ETA is valid for two years and travellers can visit the UK as often as they want within that timeframe.

New Zealand recently increased its tourist levy to enter the country by almost 200%.

The International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) is $35 at present and is charged to most tourists, people on working holidays, some students and some workers coming to New Zealand.

From October 1, the IVL will cost international visitors $100.





Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from News