Once approved, the ETA is valid for two years and travellers can visit the UK as often as they want within that timeframe. Photo / 123rf

Kiwis wanting to visit the United Kingdom will need to request permission and make a payment as part of a new electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheme from January.

The scheme, which is similar to the NZeTA where visitors from visa-waiver countries pay a fee before setting foot in the country, applies to those temporarily entering the UK who do not otherwise need a visa — excluding British and Irish citizens — as part of plans to digitise its border and “prevent abuse” of its immigration system, the UK Home Office said.

The scheme was rolled out in November for citizens of Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Now, the UK government has revealed when it would apply to all other nationalities, including New Zealand.

For New Zealand citizens, the ETA comes into effect on January 8. Kiwi travellers will be able to apply for it from November 27.