Book five nights at the award-winning five-star InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa and let the stresses (and freezing temperature) of winter be all but a distant memory. Echoing the layout of a traditional Fijian village, the resort’s rooms are spread out across 35 acres of beachside tropical gardens. Staying in a Pool View Room, enjoy return private airport transfers, daily breakfast, FJD50 Resort credit per room per day plus one complimentary night. From $1565pp twin share. On sale until September 30, 2024. Travel between January 26 - March 16, 2025. Airfares are additional. Contact: Travel Associates, phone 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz

Go on a luxurious tropical getaway. Photo / InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa

Enjoy Niue’s majestic beauty and sunsets

Scenic Matavai Resort Niue offers the perfect place for relaxation with its ideal clifftop location offering uninterrupted views. Spend your day snorkelling in the surrounding crystal clear tidal lagoons before returning to the resort and relaxing poolside with the sun setting over the Pacific Ocean. Enjoy a 7-night stay in an Ocean Room Pacific View, including one night free, plus NZ$250 Food and Beverage credit, return airport transfers, welcome bottle of New Zealand wine and a Niuean tasting platter served in your room. You’ll also enjoy daily breakfast. Priced from $1125. Airfares are additional and package pricing is per person, twin share. Book by October 31, 2024, for travel between January 4 - March 28, 2025. Offer valid subject to availability and terms and conditions. Contact: World Travellers, call 0800 777 730 or visit worldtravellers.co.nz

Relax at Scenic Matavai Resort Niue.

Treat the family to the Gold Coast

The Gold Coast’s Broadbeach has everything for a memorable family holiday: a broad sweep of beach, plentiful bars and restaurants, Pacific Fair shopping and the world-class entertainment of The Star. Qube Broadbeach sits directly opposite the Broadbeach North Light Rail Station with direct access to the Gold Coast Highway, making every GC adventure easy. Grab a 7-night package starting from $999 per person, family share (based on 2 adults and 2 children, 2-11yrs). This includes Return Economy class airfares (The Works) flying Air New Zealand, 7 nights’ accommodation, free Wi-Fi and one vehicle car park. Book before September 13. There are various travel dates, see hot.co.nz/gc-qube for more details and to book. Alternatively, call 0800 713 715 or visit your House of Travel agent.

Enjoy precious family time at the stunning Gold Coast.

Cruise your way into Christmas

Start a new tradition this Christmas with a 10-night Christmas Cruise aboard P&O’s Pacific Adventure. Departing from Sydney, set sail towards Noumea and dip your toes in the Amedee Island Marine Reserve or hop aboard the famous Tchou Tchou train for a guided tour of the island. Continue to Lifou for a beach day at Luecila Beach and then call into Port Vila for a Glass Bottom Boat safari tour. Ensure your festivities include a blue lagoon swim in Santo before celebrating Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on deck for the last two nights of the cruise. Departing from Sydney, enjoy main meals, accommodation, and plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained included in the fare. Priced from $1758.90 per person, share twin. Prices are subject to change. Flights are additional, travel between December 17-27, 2024. Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, 0800 78 0716 or visit pocruises.co.nz