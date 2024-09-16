Explore treasures on both sides of Gibraltar with this trip.

Grab yourself a 15-day fly, stay, tour and cruise holiday package and explore Asia in depth, taking in the sights of Japan, China and South Korea. Included in the price are international flights to Beijing, returning from Tokyo, a four-day tour of Beijing, three nights in hand-selected accommodation and a 9-night South Korea and Japan cruise from Tianjin to Tokyo onboard Ovation of the Seas - plus a whole heap more. Enjoy sights as spectacular as the Great Wall of China and Tiananmen Square, and once on board your cruise, indulge in a wealth of onboard comfort and entertainment. This exclusive package is valued at $6490 per person and costs from $4990 per person ex Auckland and Christchurch. Book by September 30, 2024. The sailing date is May 6, 2025. All prices are based on twin share accommodation and are subject to change and availability at the time of booking. Terms and conditions apply. For more information, speak to a My Cruises Holiday Expert on 0800 110 179 or see MyCruises.co.nz.

See the wonders of East Asia, from Beijing to Tokyo on this 15-day fly, tour & cruise holiday.

A quick cruise to Kangaroo Island

Need a getaway but have little time to spare? Hop aboard Pacific Explorer for a four-night cruise from Melbourne to Kangaroo Island with P&O Cruises. Enjoy an exciting day exploring the many onboard activities such as Edge Adventure Park or be wowed by one of the spectacular live shows available. On day three, port at Kangaroo Island, known for its variety of wildlife and dramatic coastline. Enjoy one of the plentiful onshore activities including wine tasting, guided tours, tasting trails or simply a walk along Seal Bay. After a full day on Kangaroo Island, set sail back to Melbourne. This cruise may be short, but it sure is sweet. Departing from Melbourne on Pacific Explorer, main meals, accommodation, and plenty of activities are included in your fare. Priced from $812.90 per person, share twin. Prices are correct at the time of print and are subject to change. Flights are additional, travel between 25-29 November 2024. To book, contact P&O, call 0800 78 0716 or visit pocruises.co.nz

Discover the wonders of Kangaroo Island. Photo / Supplied

The tour with more: Montenegro, Corfu and medieval fortresses

If medieval fortresses, scenic drives, and shimmering ocean waters tickle your adventure bone, this eight-day, hostel-based trip from Dubrovnik to Corfu will definitely hit the spot. Hosted by G Adventures and Roamies by Hostelworld, highlights of this tour include the azure waters of Kotor Bay, the storied town of Perast, catching a glorious sunrise from Kotor Fortress before heading to Skadar Lake, the largest lake in Southern Europe. From $1955pp, enjoy seven nights’ accommodation, transportation and the expertise of a dedicated CEO (Chief Experience Officer) and local guides throughout. On sale until September 30, 2024, with selected departures between May 5-June 2, 2025. Airfares and transfers are additional. To book, contact the Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

Enjoy an eight-day, hostel-based trip from Dubrovnik to Corfu.



