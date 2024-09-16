Romantic getaway to Rarotonga
With just 24 attractive suites, each separated by sandy paths and gorgeous tropical gardens, Manuia Beach Resort is an adults-only boutique resort in Rarotonga and a very appealing choice for those seeking privacy. Furnished to a high standard, suites are fresh and airy, with coconut thatching and island-style decor. Manuia Beach Resort straddles a beautiful white-sand beach on the sheltered side of Rarotonga, where sunsets are legendary and swimming is excellent. Enjoy a 6-night package starting from $1899 per person, share twin. This includes Return Economy class flights (The Works) flying Air New Zealand from Auckland, 6 nights’ accommodation, Rarotonga airport transfers, daily tropical buffet breakfast, free Wi-Fi, complimentary weekly cultural activities, and use of snorkelling gear and kayaks. Valid for sale until September 23 unless sold out prior, for travel between January 14-March 31, 2025. To book, visit hot.co.nz/manuia, call 0800 713 715 or see your House of Travel agent.
Cruise the best of Gibraltar and beyond
Embark on a journey to white-walled cities and Moorish citadels on a 9-night roundtrip cruise departing Barcelona, soaking up the best of Gibraltar, Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Equal parts soulful and luxurious, this journey explores treasures on both sides of Gibraltar. Begin in Barcelona, where the proud Sardanas dance sets the tone, then move on to the vibrant castanets and lively flamenco rhythms of Malaga. In Lisbon, uncover the legacy of Henry the Navigator, who established a school to train explorers. As you loop back, revel in the delights of Cadiz and Tangier, before finally passing through the Gates of Hercules. Stay aboard the Explora II in an Ocean Terrace Suite, crafted to offer modern luxury and unparalleled elegance. From $7680pp, enjoy €200 per Suite Journey Experience Credit (JEC) and a host of onboard amenities. Departing May 4, 2025, book now before this incredible offer sells out. Visit worldtravellers.co.nz or 0800 777 730.