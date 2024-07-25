In a bid to make safety videos detailing emergency procedures, seatbelt rules and aircraft lifejackets more entertaining, the film features creative scenes where modern-day flight crew interrupt the daily lives of 19th-century characters, from ladies and lords of the manor to housekeepers and butlers.

The charm of the safety video lies in the 19th-century nobles’ and civilians’ amusement with modern-day advancements.

In one scene, the lady of the house exclaims in bewilderment after seeing a laptop, “What witchcraft is this? The painting! It moves,” followed by the crew explaining the importance of storing laptops when departing and landing.

The airline collaborated with film director Sharon Maguire, renowned for her ability to blend British comedy with audience engagement.

They filmed the five-minute video at iconic British country estates, mainly at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire and Englefield House Estate in Berkshire, which have both been the locations for iconic TV shows and films such as Harry Potter, X-Men, and of course, Bridgerton.

A scene from the safety video shows a Victorian lady and her helpers learning the way to wear safety masks. Photo / British Airways

Moreover, the detailed period costumes were designed by three-time Oscar-winning British costume designer Jenny Beavan, while accents were perfected through Jill McCullough’s dialect coaching.

In a statement, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer Calum Laming expressed the importance of creating an entertaining and informative safety video, saying, “We know that these videos deliver vital safety information, and it is so important that we do everything we can to keep our customers engaged throughout.”

“We have created something truly original and entertaining that celebrates what makes Britain – and British Airways – unique while communicating the importance of safety on board,” Laming added.

In a classic old-age and modern-day collaboration, the film wraps up with a character watching a plane in amazement, saying, “Is it a winged creature of the air or, perchance, a celestial contrivance navigating the skies?” while Ellis Brett, an Apprentice in Aircraft Maintenance, responds with, “No, ma’am. That’s a British Airways A350.”

The video will be featured on British Airways’ long-haul flights with in-flight entertainment screens.