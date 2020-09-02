Top of the lake in Glenorchy

On the shores of Lake Wakatipu beneath the rugged snow-capped peaks of the Southern Alps, Blanket Bay Estate is part of Wyuna Station—a working sheep and cattle farm, 45 minutes' drive from Queenstown. Quay Travel's package for three nights' accommodation in a lodge or chalet suite saves $1750 and includes some meals. $3500 total for two for stays by October 14.

Contact: quaytravel.co.nz/specials, info@quaytravel.conz or ph 09 477-0212



Dinomighty in Otago

Kids love dinosaurs, but plenty of grown-ups do, too — so, the Otago Museum is selling adult tickets at kids' prices for a spectacular exhibition opening in Dunedin next month.

Dinosaur Revolution from Australia's Gondwana Studios features huge animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar in a scarily life-like way along with skeletons, skulls, gigantic artwork, and touchable fossil casts.

There's also an array of free and ticketed events from communal art projects, dig pits, planetarium shows to fossil finding trips and more. Dinosaur Revolution, $10pp, runs from October 3-February 8.

Contact: Otago Museum, (03) 474 7474 or check otagomuseum.nz/dino



Wild south on the Otago Peninsula

Unrivalled close-up viewing of rare wildlife, including little blue penguins, yellow-eyed penguins, sea lions, fur seals and albatross, is on offering a family-owned, restricted wildlife conservation sanctuary on the Otago Peninsula.

Elm Wildlife Tours have discounted September tours by 20 per cent.

The tours, approximately 5 1/2 hours long, include return transport from Dunedin. Prices usually start at $125 for an adult and $115 for a student and seniors, but are reduced by 20 per cent until September 30.

Contact: Elm Wildlife Tours, 0800 356 563, email tours@elmwildlifetours.co.nz or book online using the discount code BUBBLE20 at elmwildlifetours.co.nz nz



Sound relaxation in Marlborough

Indulge yourselves in pure luxury and relaxation — and pay $500 a night less than the usual rate to stay at this exclusive hideaway in the Queen Charlotte Sounds. The Sounds Retreat's exclusive guest suite with breakfasts is $700 a night throughout September and October for a minimum of two nights. At the very end of the Queen Charlotte Sounds, this romantic location boasts spectacular views, is close to the Queen Charlotte Track and a 40-minute drive from Woodbourne Airport (Blenheim), surrounded by Marlborough's vineyards, restaurants and cellardoors.

Contact: Anne and Tony (03) 574 2965, email thesoundsretreat@gmail.com or book online at thesoundsretreat.co.nz