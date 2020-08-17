The European Union's travel restrictions in the face of the coronavirus pandemic has left international couples split between continents. However thanks to a social media campaign separated lovers and couples will have a chance to reunite.

A social media campaign has brought together the stories of couples caught up in the travel restrictions, using the hashtags #LoveIsNotTourism and #LoveIsEssential.

Last week the European Commission urged 27 member states to open their borders on compassionate grounds to such couples, and so far 10 have done so.

However, these exemptions are granted appear to be far from unified. Some countries require documents to prove a couple's relation, others appear to take it on their word without any additional background checks or information needed. Meanwhile some countries also require proof of negative Covid 19 checks, before travel on top of these.

Some EU countries have been moved to grant compassionate exemption to couples separated by the pandemic. Photo / Twitter.com

, on their honour – providing they've submitted proof of a negative Covi-19 test in the past 72 hours.

Austria is similarly happy for "life partners" to enter the country – regardless of whether the couple normally lives together or how long they have shared a relationship.

Likewise in Finland, it is up to the assessment of border agents with the Finnish Border Guard saying that "fundamentally, border inspectors trust the words of travellers".

Germany, the Czech Republic and Iceland are slightly more strict, with couples requiring proof in the form of shared bank details, expenses or proof that they are living together in a romantic relationship.

Norway, and the Netherlands require additional proof and qualify that the exemptions for unmarried couples is only open to those in relation older than 9 months.

France said it was in the process of setting up a laissez-passer exemption, but it remains to be seen what proof is required.

Although these decisions were welcomed, other couples are separated by hard borders and travel restrictions to Australia or within North America.

New Zealand travel restrictions which came into effect in March have separated couples and split families who had members stranded outside the country.

In June Immigration New Zealand revealed that there were 10,000 visa holders stuck overseas, unable to return because of border restrictions.