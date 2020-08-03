A flight from Amsterdam to Ibiza was the stage for a brawl after two "drunk" British passengers refused to wear face masks on board.

Footage shows the fight breaking after the two passengers refused to cover their faces, despite the airline's specific guidelines about face masks.

The incident reportedly happened on Friday.

The video was posted to Instagram and shows travellers trying to break up the fight, which appears to take place between two passengers, one of them not wearing a top.

Two drunk British passengers were filmed in the fight after refusing to wear face coverings. Photo / Supplied

"There are kids here," one man can be heard shouting.

The Independent reports both men were arrested by Spanish police on arrival in Ibiza, after the pilot informed authorities of the incident.

"Two unruly passengers refused to wear their face masks and they were bothering their fellow passengers physically and verbally," a spokesperson for KLM said.

"The pilot informed the local authorities and, upon arrival, both passengers were arrested. The flight safety was not compromised during the flight."