This week the second annual Dine Dunedin festival has kicked off, where visitors and locals can eat and eat their way across the city, from a chauffeured progressive dinner to seafood degustations to cooking classes and beer and cheese matching sessions. See dinedunedin.co.nz for more details.

Where to eat in Dunedin

On the city's St Clair Esplanade, Tītī is a celebration of South Island produce. The restaurant - brand new last month - works with farmers and fisherman to source the freshest available ingredients to create a small and ever-changing menu. Try the five-course "trust the chef" menu for the very best of what's on offer. titi.co.nz

Kind Company is a vegan cafe offering delicious plant-based meals such as cauliflower tahini sandwiches, BBQ jackfruit and poutine with miso mayo and pickled veges. They also do vegan cakes to order and botanical cocktails.

A must-do foodie stop when in Dunedin is the Otago Farmers' Market, where even in the depths of winter you'll find local produce, artisan goods and ready-to-eat treats. Stock up on Evansdale cheese, meats smoked with native aromatics from Wild Larder and freshly roasted peanut butter from Bay Road. otagofarmersmarket.org.nz



Where to drink in Dunedin

Woof!

is a late-night Wednesday to Sunday cocktail bar that has been open only a few months. It's a bright, light space that turns moody after dark - stop by to try classic cocktails such as negronis and Manhattans and a regularly updated seasonal list, plus good food options such as kimchi and smoked cheese toasties.

Woof!, Dunedin. Photo / Alex Lovell-Smith

New New New

is Dunedin's largest indie craft brewery - and pretty experimental to boot. The brewery does short-run beers with some unexpected ingredients such as sesame seeds or botanicals. The brewery has a large industrial bar space attached so you can drink among the lurid neon lights and fermenters. Try a flight and settle in for dinner from YumCat (American diner meets Asian street food).

Where to stay in Dunedin

A 1919 heritage-listed building, Majestic Mansions is a grand block close to the water in St Clair. There are studios and apartments available and the waterfront location means you're handy to restaurants, bars and, of course, the beach (which is a popular surf break). majesticmansions.co.nz

A suite at Fable, Dunedin. Photo / Tessa Chrisp

Fable

(formerly the Wains Hotel) has a host of newly refurbished rooms from its recent spruce up. This Victorian-era building is right in the central city and has a newly opened bar and restaurant - the Press Club - downstairs.