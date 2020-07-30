The bravest men in the Balkans have returned for the annual bridge diving competition in Mostar this year, albeit with an added element of risk.

In spite of a spike in coronavirus numbers in Bosnia-Herzegovina, competitors and spectators were on site for the 24-metre plunge into the Neretva river.

The old bridge, which gives its name to the town, has been the scene of many daring deeds.

The 'Old Bridge' of Mostar was rebuilt in 2004 after being destroyed in the Bosnian war. Photo / Unsplash, Kenneth Sonntag

It was rebuilt in 2004 after being destroyed in the Bosnian war. The siege in 1993 saw a temporary pause to the tradition when the 400-year old bridge was wiped out by shelling.

A formal diving competition was established in the late 60s but this came tumbling down during the war in the nineties.

Mostarski Ikari one of the local diving clubs had some 300 members, including six women according to Vice. Sadly many of these members are now dead, killed by the Balkans conflict rather than falling from the bridge.

The rebuilding of the Stary Most came to be a symbol of peace and the jumping competition at the end of July, a national event.

Mostar: Three seconds and 24-metres of freefall. Photo / Darcey Beau, Unsplash

Pikes, tucks and head-first dives were performed by the divers during the three-second fall.

This year's winner, Vedad Basic, performed a death-defying swan dive. It was his first victory in a two-decade long career.

"I'm happy I did it. It's the dream of every Mostar resident and it came true for me," he told Radio Free Europe.

"With this bravery, I hope we can beat the coronavirus, too."

Few masks were on display and many crowded close for the best viewing spot. Phtoto / Darcey Beau, Unsplash

However as Covid cases rise in the country and surrounding Balkans, some worry if the social gathering should have gone ahead. Few masks were on display and many crowded close for the best viewing spot.

On Tuesday Associated Press reported that Bosnia's hospitals were near capacity.

The Country of 3.5 million has registered 10,700 cases – including the Bosnian prime minister Fadil Novalic.