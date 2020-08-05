What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

My first overseas trip was with a school music group, and we went to Hawaii, LA and London. My main memories are of the musicals we saw. Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Starlight Express, with the strongest being of Blood Brothers.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

We would always go camping in the Kauaeranga Valley with my cousins. There was a lot of hiking, swimming and cooking/burning over an open fire. The bliss of simplicity.

Who has most inspired your travels?

I would have to say my wife [Kiwi actor Sara Wiseman]. She has introduced me to a lot of natural wonders. Yosemite Valley being one of the most wondrous thus far…

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

France and Italy in 2018. We had a friend's 50th in Epernay with a group, then Venice, and spent Christmas in Aix-en-Provence. It was epic.

And the worst?

A car trip to Rotorua when I was about 8 years old and suffering from chickenpox. Love Rotorua, hate chickenpox.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

I like to be as economical as possible. I try to find the greatest number of alternative clothing combos with the least number of items. It's like a really cool frustrating puzzle.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

Arriving into Yosemite Valley and seeing El Capitan for the first time I didn't expect the overwhelming sense of awe I experienced. The sheer scale of the wall gave me a new-found respect and admiration for the climbers we spotted on it.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

The sunsets from Hawaii's Waikiki Beach occupy a lot of space on my photo roll.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

A big glass of water, a shower and unpack before I can fully relax and reflect.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

Family, friends and the familiarity and comfort of our home.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

I would love to explore the Scottish Highlands. My parents spent a lot of time backpacking around the region when they first met.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

The exciting feeling of anticipation of the unknown adventures to come.

Craig Hall stars in Head High, screening on Wednesday at 8.30pm on Three, and available on ThreeNow.