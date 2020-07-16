Deal of the week: Horseback bargain on Pākiri Beach

Ride along the deserted, pristine white-sand Pākiri Beach and the trails traversed by early generations of Māori — about 90 minutes' drive north of central Auckland. Pākiri Beach Horse Rides, run by the descendants of a local Māori chief, share great stories of the area's history, provide wholesome food and ensure you're paired with the right horse. Groups of four riders can book for the price of three — a school holiday deal, available until September 9. A beach house or small beach cabin are also available for those who prefer to stay. The beach house sleeps six to eight, while the cabins sleep one couple only. Pay for two nights' accommodation and stay for three nights.

This accommodation deal is available until October 14.



Contact:Sharley Haddon at Pākiri Beach Horse Rides,

(09) 422-6275 or (021) 422629, e-mail pakirihorse@xtra.co.nz or check out horseride-nz.co.nz



Wander Dunedin

Athol Parks knows the streets of Dunedin like the back of his hand. The director and guide of City Walks has been sharing his passion for the city since 2006.

Having been a student and an employee at the University of Otago,a newspaper sub-editor and a taxi driver, he has an in-depth knowledge of Dunedin. This month, City Walks is offering a "two-for-one" deal on cash payments for its Vogel St Walk — an informative wander that highlights the fall and rise of Dunedin's colourful warehouse precinct. Usually $30pp, the July price is $15pp. The one-hour walk departs daily, except Sundays, from Vogel St Kitchen at 76 Vogel St. Bookings available until the 9am departure. Parks also offers the Old Town Walk and the OCHO Chocolate Walk, which includes a tasting session at Dunedin's OCHO craft chocolate factory.



Contact: Athol Parks at City Walks, by texting 027 356 9132, athol@citywalks.co.nz or check out citywalks.co.nz



Advertisement

White-water adventures

Vector Wero Whitewater Park is tempting those with a sense of adventure to get in the water these school holidays. A winter special 20 per cent discount applies to all park activities until August 31, ranging from white-water rafting and kayaking to more gentle lake activities. Located at 77 Great South Rd in Wiri, the park is New Zealand's first facility to offer an artificial river and water course for recreation, sports, and emergency services training, school programmes and youth development. Its patron is Olympic kayaker and multi-medallist Ian Ferguson MBE.

Contact: Vector Wero, (09) 976 7777 or book online atwero.org.nz and enter the promo code WINTER20 to apply the discount.

Sebel special for two in Auckland

Two people booking a two-night stay or longer at The Sebel Auckland Viaduct Harbour can enjoy a Marina Deluxe View one-bedroom suite, where a bottle of wine and New Zealand cheese will be waiting for them. Priced from $255 per night for two people, this deal is valid for stays taken by January 31 next year, but excludes New Year's Eve. Book by September 30.



Contact: The Sebel Auckland Viaduct Harbour, (09) 978 4000 or type Sebel Auckland Viaduct Harbour into the search panel on all.accor.com.



Matakana: Gorge on gourmet produce

Indulge in boutique wines, award-winning gourmet chocolate and oysters — once you've tried your hand at shucking them. These gastronomic delights are all part of a full-day tour on the Matakana Coast, which includes a cruise on the Mahurangi Harbour aboard an original flat-bottomed oyster boat, named Shuckle ferry. The tour's operators will even collect you from central Auckland and return you there at day's end. (Accommodations in the Matakana and Warkworth area are also on the pick-up list). Discounted by $76pp, the all-inclusive price for this tour is currently $169pp and includes a hearty antipasto lunch platter. Book and travel by August 31.

Contact:Kiwiness Tours director and guide, Ness Wards, 021 100 3275, ness@kiwinesstours.co.nz or check out kiwinesstours.co.nz

