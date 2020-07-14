The Cook Islands government says a quarantine-free travel bubble with New Zealand should be announced within a week.

But our Prime Minister won't be drawn on dates, saying any indication of a timeline is purely speculative.

Cook Islands deputy prime minister Mark Brown said they had been in discussions with New Zealand authorities to progress a travel air bridge between the two countries, with the latest conversation occurring last night.

"I believe it was very encouraging," Brown told Mike Yardley on Newstalk ZB this morning.

"It's on the back of my own discussions with Deputy Prime Minister Peters last week about the importance of opening what we're calling an air bridge between the Cook Islands and New Zealand, specifically Rarotonga and Auckland and the importance of that for us for our economy."

Brown said it wasn't just about tourism, but also about the health of the island residents.

"Also for a humanitarian perspective, allowing travellers between our countries without the need for the 14 day supervised quarantine. That's having a big impact of people who need to go to new zealand for medical services, elective surgeries, cancer check-ups and that sort of thing."

However, a statement from Jacinda Ardern's office suggests no timeline has been established, and details are still being worked out.

"The Prime Minister spoke to the Cook Islands Prime Minister yesterday to convey that she has asked officials to work on timelines for reopening with realm countries," a spokesperson for Ardern said.

"There are no set dates yet, and any speculation at this stage would be very premature. The number one priority will continue to be the safety of both New Zealand and Realm countries. No one wishes to be responsible for COVID entering into the Pacific."

Brown confirmed work was being done to ensure that passengers coming to and from the islands would not come into contact with travellers returning to New Zealand from other countries.

General Manager of travel agency Our Pacific, Rick Felderhof, has welcomed news of the discussions to progress a Pacific bubble.

"Hallelujah, progress at last on international holidays to the Covid-19 free Cook Islands, where temps average between 25C & 29C and the locals are welcoming and friendly," he said in a statement to the Herald.

"The Cooks rely on tourism, and this exciting news will provide a 'tiare' branch for cash strapped hotels, resorts, villas, and holiday homes, tour operators, and hospitality.

"The Cooks use the NZ dollar, and every dollar spent by Kiwi tourists reduces the need for the New Zealand Government to pump in millions of aid dollars to keep our realm country afloat."