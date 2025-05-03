Where to begin?

For your first cycling holiday, I recommend booking through a tour operator. You can either choose one of the big companies who offer tours throughout Europe, or go with a smaller local operator in your chosen region for a personally tailored tour.

This can be the more expensive option but gives you more flexibility and a more authentic experience. Either way, the tour operator will take care of all the logistics of your trip, booking your accommodation and transporting your bags from hotel to hotel.

That leaves you free to fully focus on the joy of cycling.

The best time to cycle in Europe is often September – fewer crowds, better weather. Photo / Unsplash

When to go:

Most bike tour operators work between April and October. April and May can be very unpredictable weather-wise, especially in Northern Europe.

You can get lucky of course, but if you are coming from a long way off, I would focus on something in the south of Europe during this period.

For me, the best time for cycling in Europe is September.

The summer heat is fading but the weather is still warm and much more settled than in spring. The crowds are gone but tourist-oriented businesses will still be operating. On top of that, prices can often be lower during the shoulder season. In more southerly destinations, October can still be a great time for cycling.

Which bike is right for me?

Tour-bikes, E-bikes, gravel bikes, road bikes…

The choice of bike is largely dependent on your preferences and the terrain of your chosen tour.

The tour operator will be able to advise on which is the best choice for you. If fitness is a concern, or you simply want to focus on sightseeing rather than sport, an E-bike can make almost any tour accessible for almost anyone.

It takes a little while to get used to these bikes, but soon you will be able to enjoy the absolute freedom of breezing up hills and watching the kilometres tick by effortlessly.

Sinean Callery in New Zealand. Photo / Sinean Callery

As the names suggest, road bikes are for smooth roads, whereas gravel bikes are multi-talents which allow you to combine asphalt with some off-road sections for ultimate flexibility.

They are becoming increasingly popular in Europe, but it will cost you more to rent one.

Most companies will provide sturdy touring bikes as standard. With these bikes, the focus is on durability and reliability, so that you won’t have to worry about flat tires and mechanical issues.

Be aware that if you are used to riding a road bike, these may feel heavy and unwieldy for you. Of course, bringing your own bike is usually an option, but make sure to discuss this in advance with the tour operator.

Gravel bikes offer ultimate flexibility for roads and off-road trails. Photo / Unsplash

Best countries for a bike trip

The options for cycling in Europe really are endless, so you will need to narrow things down based on your particular taste. Do you love tackling big climbs on your road bike?

Then maybe you should head for the Alps. Or would you prefer to take it easy and really soak up a new culture?

Maybe a tour along a river in a wine region such as the Moselle is just the thing for you.

Below are my top tips for a variety of cyclists:

Holland: Cycling in the Netherlands is very accessible thanks to the excellent infrastructure. In one week, you can visit some of the country’s most beautiful cities. I would recommend starting your tour outside of Amsterdam, as the sheer number of cyclists in the city centre makes for an overwhelming start. For beginners, I would choose inland routes, as the head wind can be very strong by the coast in this flat country.

Puglia: I am particularly excited about this cycling destination which combines la dolce vita of Italy with affordable luxury. The quiet, winding roads feel very safe for cycling, and there are plenty of adorable villages and towns to discover along your route. Add to that a rich history, unique architecture and a stunning coastline, and you have the perfect cycling destination. You can choose to spend the night in a traditional trullo, or stop at a masseria to taste the freshest local cuisine. Cycling tourism is just starting to kick off here and things are a bit rough around the edges, so it still feels like a hidden gem.

Puglia combines Italian charm with quiet roads and cycling-friendly villages. Photo / Unsplash

Istrian Peninsula: For a particularly varied experience, I would choose to cycle the Istrian peninsula. This tour starts in the beautiful Italian city of Trieste, before taking you through charming towns in Slovenia and continuing down the coast of Croatia. It combines warm hospitality with some of the most beautiful beaches in Europe. The terrain is rugged at times and there are a few big climbs to tackle in Croatia, so I would recommend a gravel bike or an E-bike.

Salzkammergut: My top tip for road bikers or E-bikers alike is the Salzkammergut region in Austria. You will get to visit some of the most stunning parts of Austria, like the fairytale village of Hallstatt. You can choose between easy rides amongst snowcapped mountains, or something with more elevation to get the blood pumping. Whichever you choose, the hearty Austrian cuisine is the ideal cycling fuel, and a glass of the local beer and wine is always a welcome reward after a day on the bike.

Multi-day cycling can be easier than you think. Photo / Sinean Callery

Best multi-country trips

Still can’t decide? One of the best things about cycling in Europe is that you don’t have to. Simply choose one of these multi-country trips.

The Danube: This tour is a European classic. There are many options, but I recommend starting in Passau and finishing in Budapest. Navigation is easy, and you will get to experience a gradual change of culture and landscape along the way. One nice option is to arrive by boat for an iconic view of the Parliament building in Budapest.

South Tyrol: Tours in this region will take you through the Austrian mountains and into Italy. There are easy cycling options through valleys with panoramic mountain views at all times. Alongside incredible scenery, you will get to enjoy two famously fantastic cuisines.

For your first cycling holiday, Sinean Callery recommends booking through a tour operator. Photo / Sinean Callery

What to bring:

Cycling days generally start early, and mornings will be cool even in summer. A light wind layer, paired with a puffy waistcoat is the most versatile option. Comfortable padded cycling shorts are a must, as is a reliable raincoat. There is a plethora of fantastic cycling brands in Europe but they can be pricey. The outdoor sports store Decathlon is an excellent option for any bits and bobs you may be missing, with a good balance of price and quality. It can be found in many big cities throughout Europe.

Top tip: Give it a go

I often have clients who feel unsure of whether they will be able to manage the cycling tour they have booked. It may be their first time on an E-bike, or maybe they have never cycled for multiple days in a row. I can only say - give it a go!

Invariably, my clients have been able to manage more than they expected, and many tour options include a support van in case you ever need a break from cycling. Should you run into any difficulties, tour operators will have a dedicated customer hotline, and your guides and support van drivers are professional problem-solvers.

Still worried? Renting from a bike touring company in New Zealand and spending a few days on the local trails can be a great way to build confidence before committing to a cycling tour abroad.