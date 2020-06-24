Maybe you want to treat yourself, celebrate something special, or just be a little fancy. We might not always be a flashy country, but New Zealand certainly does luxury very well - especially when it comes to travel.

Here are some of the most extravagant, luxurious experiences NZ has to offer:

The ultimate fly fishing trip

If you want to work for your supper, then hold on to your waterproof pants. Fly fishers, you can explore the remote waters of the South Island with a helicopter and pilot at your disposal all day. Yes - With Fly NZ you and your own private helicopter can zip away when the fish stop biting and you need a new spot to cast off. Travelling by 'copter means you can drop into some of New Zealand's incredible backcountry fishing spots, but don't worry about finding them on Google Maps - a local guide will help you with all of that stuff. The package includes everything a novice angler might need (or an experienced one might not want to travel with) including a rod, waders, boots, lures and back-country fishing licences, and you'll have a fisherman's lunch cooked for you on the river bank to keep you going throughout the day. Price for one to two anglers starts at $14,200.

Take a helicopter flight over Wellington, before a five-course lunch at Wharekauhau Lodge in Palliser Bay. Photo / Supplied

Wellington by air

When we imagine jumping in a helicopter to get somewhere fabulous, many of us might think of the South Island's scenic spots, or maybe flying past the Sky Tower on the way to a Waiheke winery. But don't overlook sampling Wellington's sights from the air - especially if there's a gourmet meal at the end of it. GCH Aviation will whisk you away from Wellington's hustle and bustle and fly, by helicopter, over the city, along the Cook Straight coastline, Rimutaka Mountain Range, and Orongorongo Valley before arriving at Palliser Bay, home to the country estate, Wharekauhau Lodge. Here, you will enjoy a stunning five-course lunch, with views to match. Bliss. Priced from $645 per person (minimum of four people).

It doesn't get much better for snow-bunnies than mountain-hopping in your own helicopter. Photo / Doug Sherring

Heli-Skiing adventure

If you've been itching to hit the slopes but don't feel like sharing the chairlift, have you considered hitching a ride in a helicopter for your next ski trip? Heli-skiing offers more flexibility and freedom for snow bunnies, and when you charter a helicopter with Harris Mountains Heli-Ski, they say there are no limits (weather and flying conditions aside, of course). With your very own chopper for the day - or two hours of flight time - you can set your own pace on the southern ski fields, skipping from mountain to mountain, or just soaking up the conditions in one prime spot. Private charters are priced at $9395 for one group (up to four people) and two hours' flight time from Queenstown, Wanaka or Mount Cook.

Wine at altitude

Does wine taste better at altitude? Scientifically I couldn't tell you, but a view sure makes a nice addition. With Heliview and Mt Michael Wines in Cromwell, you can put the theory to the test, zooming up to the top of Mt Michael itself - 1163m to be precise - to sample a tasting platter and the vineyard's finest in a personalised tasting with winemaker Jody Pagey. While you learn the difference between Pinot Gris, Pinot Rose, and Pinot Noir, soak up the 360-degree view of the Gibbston Valley, Bannockburn, Lowburn, across the lake to Bendigo and down to Wanaka before jumping back in the helicopter - and back to real life. Priced from $1499 for up to three passengers.

Star-gazing in style

In the middle of a forest, next to Lake Pukaki, South Canterbury, you can tour the universe from the comfort of a cellar door. You'll be welcomed to Pukaki Wine Cellar & Observatory with nibbles, and a glass of wine or a tot of whisky from their curated collection, before moving through to the observatory for a personalised viewing experience, where the gold-level Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve - one of the darkest skies in the world, with no pesky light pollution - is yours to explore. Using a combination of the on-site refractor telescope, astrophotography (if you bring your own camera) and the naked eye, see moons, nebulae and planets across the Milky Way. Heck, even Oprah has visited to gaze across the galaxy. Enjoy this experience at the bargain price of $120 per head for a minimum of four people. Or go to the Mt Cook Retreat website to win a luxury getaway, including two nights' accommodation, gourmet meals, spa treatments and a stargazing experience. You'll need to get in quick, entries close on Monday, July 5.

Imagine taking a classic Kiwi road trip along the Forgotten Highway in a luxury car.

Hit the road

There is absolutely no better way to see the beauty of New Zealand than by just getting in the car and driving. In almost the blink of an eye, you could be cruising down the coast, winding through roads with native bush either side, or driving through the Mars-like landscape that lines the Desert Road. How about making that vehicle you jump in a glorious, sleek sports car? Hiring a luxury car for a classic Kiwi road trip has to be one of the most extravagantly wonderful things you could do; imagine driving the mysterious Forgotten Highway in a Maserati Gran Turismo Sport (which you can hire for $850 a day) or down the East Cape behind the wheel of a Jaguar F-Type convertible ($625 a day). Luxury Car Rental New Zealand has a selection of fancy rides you can hire for the day - or longer - from pick-up locations around the country.

Set sail for paradise

Maybe it's the sea, rather than the sky or land, that floats your boat, and who could blame you - we all know New Zealand has some of the most sublime coastline you could ever hope to find. Imagine exploring Abel Tasman National Park, Nelson, D'Urville Island and of course, the Marlborough Sounds, from the comfort of your own luxury catamaran. Whether you want to be at sea for a few days, weeks, or more, Abel Tasman Sailing Adventures' Te Harinui will be your home away from home, as well as your transport and activity. Explore the magical spots in the region - many are boat access only - with your own private tour guide (and skipper) and choose between self-catering (with all that seafood you can catch during the day) or letting someone else do the hard work. The Luxury Stay Sailing Holiday package starts at $2800 a day.

