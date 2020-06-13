Thailand is considering forming travel bubbles with countries that have comparably low Covid-19 rates of infection, government officials said this week.

The country closed borders at the beginning of April, which devastated the tourism industry and led to millions of job losses.

The tourism industry alone accounts for 20 per cent of the country's GDP.

Now, in an attempt to revive the economy, the country is looking at establishing travel bubbles with countries with low rates of coronavirus, including China, South Korea, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand.

"These so-called 'travel bubbles' will allow people from countries who have the same level of virus to visit ... without the mandatory 14-day quarantine," said Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Travellers would not need to quarantine but would need to complete "health checks" before and after arrival. They would also need to have valid medical insurance.

Health and tourism officials would outline the next steps over the coming days, he added.

Thailand is targeting "sports tourists like golfers because they stay in certain areas and have limited contact with locals ... as well as businessmen and medical tourists," he said.

Tourism arrivals in Thailand dropped to 14 million from 40 million last year. The country is expected to lose up to $47 billion in tourism revenue this year.

Thailand is about to ease curfew rules this week, but bars, clubs and massage parlours will remain closed until further notice.