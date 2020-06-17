What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in NZ?

Travelling to Rangiora, North Canterbury. to see my cousins on their farm. I have no place being on a farm. There is no part of me that is practical enough to be of any use to anyone on a farm.

Where is your favourite off-the-beaten-track spot to get away from it all?

We go to my in-laws at Whangamata. I wouldn't say it was "off the beaten track" but it's an idyllic place to get my pasty white thighs out over the summer months. Whenever we are there it feels like the NZ of old — you spend time swimming, rabbiting on to the neighbours about nothing, and everyone leaves their doors unlocked. Which is a great piece of intel for any burglars reading this magazine . . .

Jono Pryor, left, co-hosts the Jono and Ben show with Ben Boyce, every weekday morning on The Hits. Photo / Supplied

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go and why?

Taupō Bay, Northland. We went to a friend's wedding there, and it was the most majestic thing we have seen. And coming from someone who has seen Beyonce live in concert, that is really saying something.

What are your best tips for a successful family holiday?

Don't forget to pack your bags. Make sure you pack way too much stuff, and when you get to your destination talk about how you packed way too much stuff.

What's your dream NZ road trip?

There is nothing like the feeling of driving to the Coromandel. In particular the part immediately after you have sat in traffic for hours on the Southern Motorway.

If you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday in NZ, where would you go?

James Cameron's farm in the Wairarapa. Which goes against everything I said at the beginning of this. Also I'm not entirely sure if James is open to having low-rent broadcasters at his property, but the offer is there if you're reading this James . . .

