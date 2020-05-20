I am, and always will be, in love with Sweden.

Why? Well first off, all the people are incredibly attractive. They float around with their gentle smiles and stripy shirts, their quiet/yet dark senses of humour and their gorgeous socialism. You chat with them about art and politics and hopefully ABBA. And you fall in love with everyone you meet.

Secondly, Sweden's nature is like some Disney woodland. You pick wild blueberries as a wild lynx comes down to the nearby lake and laps at it with its raspy tongue. You walk through the birch forest as mistle thrush birds flit from branch to branch.

Tom Sainsbury says he is, and always will be in love with Sweden, and it's colourful capital city Stockholm. Photo / 123RF

Thirdly, their winters invariably transform into white wonderlands. You can throw on your thick coat with tall Russian (faux) fur hat and crunch around in the snow, watching delightful, rosy-cheeked children toboggan down a slope.

Basically, it's a world of your childhood fairytales. And I can't wait to go back.

Comedian Tom Sainsbury in Stockholm in 2017. Photo / Supplied

