You've mastered bolognese, brewed your first kombucha and kept your sourdough starter alive since lockdown began. Now let's take it up a notch

Bring Chinatown home

London's wonderful Chinatown has launched a campaign to get everyone cooking the best of this foodie district. They've recruited the best of the area's chefs to teach us all how to cook fast and tasty Chinese food. Follow along on their Instagram account @chinatownlondon and #bringchinatownhome

The skills of London's Chinatown chefs can be yours. Photo / 123rf

Sharpen your knife skills

The Skillshare ( skillshare.com ) network brings together such a huge range of guides and lessons, it's easy to get lost in dreams of your own potential on there. Focus for a minute, and you'll find a handy mini series to have you chopping like a chef. Start with safety tips and knife care, then learn the arts of julienne, dicing and slicing.

Learn knife skills in an online class. Photo / 123rf

Ice some very posh biscuits

Those afghans aren't going to cut it anymore. Up your game with the help of the Biscuiteers ( biscuiteers.com ) and their 'ice-olation challenge'. This Notting Hill bakery is offering a series of free online lessons led by head biscuit designer Lucy. They're releasing one lesson per week - from the perfect dough, to flood icing, to how to decorate flower biscuits. And they're really very beautiful.

Become your own butcher

Butchering your own meat is the true mark of a chef, so they say. If you've always wanted to know how to joint a chicken or butterfly a leg of lamb, Great British Chefs ( greatbritishchefs.com ) has a huge array of lessons - for just about any cut or creature. The site's series of photo-illustrated lessons includes how to truss beef for roasting, score a duck breast or roll a pig's head, if you must.