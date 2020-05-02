The last thing I did in civilisation, before the world changed, was one of my favourite things to do - I went for a drink at the pub with my colleagues. We ate fries for dinner and drank crafty beers with silly names. We discussed the new "no hugs, no hongi" rules, and said goodbye, saying we would see each other soon.



Six weeks later, I really wish I had stayed for one more.

But in lieu of a cheeky half with colleagues and friends, let's visit the pub virtually this week.

The pub quiz

The pubs in the UK may be closed, but Brits will not quit their pub quizzes. From the legendary drag night Sink the Pink (follow along on their Instagram @sink_the_pink) to cult craft-brew sensations Brewdog (see brewdog.com/onlinebar for homebrew classes, tastings, live music and their quiz), everyone is getting in on the virtual quiz night.



The National Theatre has more than done its part for us all in the past month, releasing big-name shows for free on YouTube and bringing the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch (Frankenstein), James Corden (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Tamsin Greig (Twelfth Night) to our living rooms every week (search for National Theatre on youtube.com).



Now they've gathered a serious line-up of theatre heavyweights to present a monthly pub quiz. The first round of quiz masters was impressive to say the least - Dame Helen Mirren on history, Sir Lenny Henry on sports, Lesley Manville on National Theatre history, and Sir Ian McKellen (already a pub quiz old hand, known for popping up as quizmaster at The Grapes, the historic Limehouse pub he owns) presenting the bonus round.



The National Theatre quiz runs on the final Monday of every month. Play along at facebook.com/nationaltheatre or the YouTube channel.







The singalong piano bar

In New York City, it's the bar that rules. Marie's Crisis is a well-known piano bar, where until recently, punters would gather around the old Joanna and singalong to show tunes, Disney classics and other feel-good singalongs. Now the bar has opened up its Facebook group so anyone can tune in to hear the pianists playing live every night. There are early and late sittings each day, and you can Venmo the artists a tip if you like. Search for "Marie's Group" on Facebook.







The DIY cocktail

Need something fancy to accompany your singalong? Auckland restaurant Culprit is offering deliveries of add-your-own-liquor cocktail kits. For $35 you'll get the makings of six drinks, including a Bloody Mary, a tart cherry number, and the delicious sounding Gilded Doris.