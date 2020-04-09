With communities around the world staying home to protect their own health and the health of others, the travel and tourism industry has suffered some of the most immediate impacts.

Travellers can't leave home, and those employed in the industry can't work. A new initiative from Airbnb hopes to offer some help for both sides.

"Human connection is at the core of what we do," says Catherine Powell, Head of Airbnb Experiences. "With so many people needing to stay indoors to protect their health, we want to provide an opportunity for our hosts to connect with our global community of guests in the only way possible right now, online."

The company has today launched Airbnb Online Experiences, an extension of its popular Airbnb Experiences platform, which have been suspended at least until the end of April. It's hoped this temporary solution will help hosts continue to earn, while also allowing those stuck at home in lockdown to learn a new skill, safely connect with others, or pursue an interest.

There are already more than 50 experiences available to be booked from hosts based in more than 30 countries, including meditation with Buddhist monks, cooking lessons from a Moroccan family, and workout routines from Olympic athletes. Thousands more are expected to come online in the coming months. All will be hosted on Zoom.

Meet the dogs of Chernobyl, without leaving home. Photo / Supplied

Highlights include:

• Mystical Coffee and Fortune Reading (New York, New York)

• Quarantinis, GINspiration at Home (Bath, United Kingdom)

• Learn to Cook Mexican Salsas (Mexico City, Mexico)

• Irish Dance Masterclass (Galway, Ireland)

• Remote Rescue Goats (Catskills, New York)

• Guided Meditation with Sleepy Sheep (Loch Lomond, United Kingdom)

• Grandma's Pasta (Rome, Italy)

• K-BEAUTY 101 with a TV Host (Seoul, South Korea)

• Dogs of Chernobyl (Chernobyl, Ukraine)

• Make the Perfect Chinese Steamed Bun (Singapore)

• Interior Design Workshop (San Francisco, California)

• Swedish Pastries with a Professional Baker (Stockholm, Sweden)

• Day in the Life of an Olympic Bobsledder (Los Angeles, California)

Trouble sleeping in these stressful times? How about a guided meditation with some sleepy sheep? Photo / Supplied

