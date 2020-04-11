Deputy Travel Editor Maggie Wicks would rather be at the theatre this week...

This may seem a strange thing to say right now, but there's never been a better time to experience world-class stage productions.

With the curtains drawn around the world, thespians and theatres around the world are innovating fast.

LONDON

London's National Theatre has been streaming productions to the world through its NT Live service for a few years now - most recently, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's exceptional Fleabag was screened at cinemas around New Zealand.

Now NT Live is releasing one production every week for free on YouTube. Currently available is Jane Eyre, devised from Charlotte Bronte's 1847 masterpiece.

For world-leading dance, Sadler's Wells is streaming performances and workshops. Shows are available for one week, but check the Facebook page for recent flamenco and bharatanatyam (a classical Indian dance) classes.

NEW YORK

New York's Met Opera is offering free nightly shows on its website. This week Aida, Falstaff, and Romeo et Juliette played. Check the website for next week's schedule.

Watch the opera with The Met, New York. Photo / Supplied

CANADA

Fans can now watch a free hour of Canadian circus phenomenon Cirque du Soleil online each week. The international show is releasing 60-minute specials of its award-winning shows every Friday.

Cirque du Soleil. Photo / Supplied

NEW ZEALAND

Closer to home TAPAC - the Auckland performing arts centre - has had its usual run of school holiday programmes cancelled. They're offering free kids' dance, music and acting classes online instead - koha is welcome. Register at tapac.org.nz, and you'll be invited into an hilarious mass Zoom meeting for stir-crazy kids.

