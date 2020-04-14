What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

I grew up in Sydney and my first overseas trip was to New Zealand. I remember it being this beautiful country that my mum and dad were so proud to show me and my sisters. I loved visiting all our family in NZ and getting treats like Buzz Bars & Snifters.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Our family holidays were trips down the South Coast and spent at the beach with our cousins.

Who has most inspired your travels?

My mum and my older sister. They would both tell stories and show me photos of their overseas travel and they inspired me to go and see the world.

Former Silver Fern and Sky Sport presenter believes travel opens you up to new worlds and new perspectives. Photo / Supplied

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

My first girls trip to LA and Las Vegas was the trip of a lifetime. We had so much fun being young, exploring new places, going to Hollywood and seeing places from the movies. And then Vegas was a whole other world in itself.

And the worst?

A netball trip to Fiji because we were literally just training inside all day, every day, in such a beautiful place.

What's your approach to packing for an overseas trip?

I start packing two days before I leave and I pack EVERYTHING . . . then over the next two days I cull it back to what I actually need to take and can fit in my bag. I like to leave a bit of room for shopping and gifts.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

South Africa. I loved it. The place, the people, the beautiful animals, the history, just everything about it. It also opened my eyes to how people live in places like Soweto with not very much at all but they still had the biggest smiles.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Greek sunsets took my breath away. The colours, vibrancy, closeness of the sun setting on the water was like nothing I'd ever seen before.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Unpack. I have always travelled as an athlete or for work so when I get home, I like to unpack as a way to mentally settle in and enjoy not living out of a bag for a little while.

Former Silver Fern and Sky Sport presenter Courtney Tairi in Italy. Photo / Supplied

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

My family. We are really close and when I travel, I like to stay in touch and share it with them through Facetime and photos.

Where is the one destination you must see?

Alaska. I want to see the Northern Lights. I am such a warm-weather, sun-chaser but there's something about Alaska that I'm drawn to.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

I love seeing and learning new cultures, foods, languages, experiences, people, ways of doing things. I believe travel opens your mind to new worlds and helps you see life from different perspectives.

Former Silver Fern Courtney Tairi hosts Netfit NZ, a new netball fitness, skills and wellbeing show on Sky Sport 3, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, 1-3pm