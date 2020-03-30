For anyone planning a family holiday to Disneyland, the past few months have been an emotional roller-coaster.

Walt Disney's parks were some of the first attractions to close their doors in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 12, the day after the WHO announcement, the two US theme parks, and their international counterparts declared they would shut to visitors for the foreseeable future.

While the park has been offering rebookings for cancelled holidays as soon as June 1 and pledged to pay suspended park workers until April 18, as of last Friday the park has admitted that "an opening date has not been identified."

Advertisement

From daily visitor numbers, Disney World in Florida alone has missed out on over a million visits since lockdown began. That's 224,000 family holidays cancelled.

But if you've had your heart broken by the promise of a trip to Disneyland, there might just be a way to go. And it doesn't require you "wish upon a star" either.

Since 2016, an unofficial YouTube channel which calls itself "Virtual Disney World" has been broadcasting 360-degree VR videos from the seats of the theme parks' favourite rides. Using a smartphone or a virtual reality headset you can get an experience that is the next best thing to a seat on Thunder Mountain.

The lack of queues can only be a bonus.

Among the attractions available virtually is the blockbuster Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which had opened just a month before the parks were closed to visitors. The US$1billion ride for the popular sci-fi franchise was plagued by glitches in its electronic ticketing system and had been notoriously difficult to get a place in the line.

In the past month the Virtual Disney World channel has seen a boom of 1,032,292 video views and 15000 subscribers. Most are likely to be pent-up Disney fans looking for their roller-coaster fix.

All in all, there are 117 rides on the webpage from Disney's California and Florida resorts. As an unofficial fan page, there are even a couple of rides from the neighbouring Universal Studios.

Visitors can even scroll through a playlist of "Extinct Attractions" across the parks which have since been demolished to make way for new rides. It's the only place where you can re-live Disney's The Great Movie Ride! in Hollywood since it was closed in 2017.

Advertisement

While all of Disneyland's rides and attractions are currently out of action for the foreseeable future, the virtual theme park may be the best way to visit and remember what a trip to the resorts was like.