Hundreds of tourists to popular Australia beach spot Byron Bay have been photographed ignoring social distancing advice, angering locals.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Byron Bay resident Tim Cassidy has shared photos and videos of tourists and locals clustered together to watch the sunset.

Cassidy, who used to own and operate Byron Bay's Aquarius Backpacker Hostel, was shocked at the lack of personal responsibility visitors and residents were showing amid the coronavirus pandemic and advice regarding social distancing.

Tim Cassidy was shocked that beachgoers ignored social distancing orders at Byron Bay. Photo / Facebook

"Let me firstly just say that yesterday afternoon/sunset at the Bay beachfront was just one of the most brilliant I have experienced in my hometown, wow, it was so beautiful and it was difficult to decide to spoil that magic by choosing to write this post," he wrote.

"The backpackers were so peaceful and having a special time in our stunning town. I love them heaps, but I love my town folk too, especially our Champion elderly who built this epic town.

"Because I love my home town of Byron Bay with every fibre of my being, and love international travellers, and because my family built, owned and operated "Aquarius Backpacker Hostel" in Byron Bay, until 1997, in Which I lived and worked and loved so much...I feel a deep responsibility in this time of this heavy virus potentially spreading here, to request that all Backpacker Hostels are policed and if necessary, placed in lockdown NOW, for everyone's well being."

Cassidy believes given the high number of tourists arriving in Byron Bay each year from all over the world, there needs to be some action from the local council.

He also wants hostel management to take more action.

"I ask that we call upon all Backpacker Managers to start taking this seriously, and pro-actively announce and implement virus based policies and procedures within their hostels. Signs in every dorm, text messages to all guests, vocal announcements on a regular basis to all guests.

"I also call upon our Byron Shire Council and Police to please address this issue ASAP, by keeping each Hostel Manager accountable to enforce Government recommendations about social distancing and isolation. We all have to adhere right?

One Byron Bay resident wants hostel management to up their game regarding enforcing social distancing. Photo / Facebook

"I write this out of love and concern for all, not out of any other motive. So much is at stake right now."

The total number of cases across Australia has surpassed 1700. Sydney's famous Bondi Beach has essentially closed in an attempt to quell the spread of the deadly coronavirus after thousands of beachgoers ignored social distancing urges.

Tourists ignored social distancing and gathered at Byron Bay in groups to watch the sunset. Photo / Facebook

Australia's Police Minister David Elliott implemented the beach's closure amid widespread outrage over dramatic photos depicting thousands of beachgoers flocking to the beach despite global efforts to stay away from large groups of people, to minimise risk of infection.

According to Elliott, other large beaches in Australia may follow suit.

