If you've found yourself among the club of the newly separated in 2020, an Ibiza party hotel is giving you the chance to reclaim some fun.

Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel is offering a Divorce Package aimed exclusively at singles and their best pals, for a two-night stay.

It requires a minimum reservation of 5 rooms.

"You'll have tears...of happiness," the hotel states on its website. "More and more couples are making the decision to not stay together. Although they might be sad at first, becoming free again will be the best thing that could happen to some. So, why not celebrate it?"

Advertisement

"Enjoy our divorce package that includes accommodation on one Party All Night Long room for the party leader and Superior Club rooms for the lackeys, Unexpected Breakfast included, a jacuzzi booking at The Ushuaïa Tower Pool, the "Be Single" Finger Buffet at the party Leader's room terrace, and a drink on our Up Ibiza Sky Society rooftop terrace," the website states.

On Twitter, the hotel, which is located in Playa D'en Bossa beach, is promoting the package with an image and the words "no ring, no tan line."

Every day couples make the decision to separate. At first, it can be sad, but the reality is that being free again is the best thing that can happen to some people. So why not celebrate it as it deserves? Enjoy our divorce package. More info: https://t.co/ExGSEdhosI pic.twitter.com/8ZxWAzboba — Ushuaïa Beach Hotel (@ushuaiaibiza) February 21, 2020

The package is for up to 22 people.

The Evening Standard says the package was developed after the hotel analyzed data and found that 57.2% of Spanish marriages end in separation.

Prices per person, per night start at $1,082 for the low season.

The hotel has 415 luxury rooms and suites and is known for its exclusive parties.